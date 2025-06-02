Becker Nabs U.S. Collegiate National Team Training Camp Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Rising junior Eric Becker is set to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp when it opens on June 29. He is one of 56 invitees to the camp that features the premier non-draft-eligible college players from across the country.

Becker is slated to join Kyle Teel and Sean Doolittle as only the third Cavalier to earn a USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp invitation in back-to-back years. Overall, Virginia has been represented on six of the last seven collegiate national teams dating back to 2017.

The Virginia shortstop was one of four Cavaliers to play in all 50 games during the 2025 campaign. He landed Third Team All-ACC honors while leading UVA in batting average (.368), runs scored (54), RBIs (52), doubles (21) and total bases (124). Becker’s batting average of .368 ranked the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) placed him second among all ACC hitters.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 29-July 3. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team following Training Camp on July 3.

The first game will be held at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C., at 5:35 p.m., the next three games will be played at USA Baseball’s National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. at 6:30 p.m., and the series finale will be hosted at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Collegiate National Team will play in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series in various locations across Japan on July 8-13. The remaining players from the Collegiate National Team Training Camp will play in a Fourth of July game against the Appalachian League Select Team at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis at 6:35 p.m. ET.

2025 USA Collegiate National Team Schedule: https://www.usabaseball.com/team/collegiate/schedule

Cavaliers on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team