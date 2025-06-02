Cavaliers Competing at Toyota US Swimming Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Twenty-seven Virginia swimmers will compete at the 2025 Toyota National Championships June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Prelims are at 10 a.m. and finals are at 7 p.m. each day. Finals sessions will be televised on Peacock. Prelim sessions will stream on the USA Swimming Network app.

The Toyota National Championships will crown American champions and serves as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (July 27-Aug. 3). Invitations to compete at the 2025 World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany, will also be awarded at this event.

The top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for worlds in Singapore, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender. Medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each event as well as an 18 & Under National Champion.

There will be an A (Championship), B (Consolation), C (Bonus), and D final in each event at these Championships (except the distance Freestyle events). In the Finals session, the B heat for each event will swim first, followed by the A heat for the same event. Once all these heats are completed, the C final for each event will be followed by the D final for the same event. Seeding priority for the D finals will be remaining athletes eligible for World Juniors, followed by the next-seeded 18-U swimmers ineligible for World Juniors, followed by the next-seeded 19- year-olds, 20-year-olds, etc. until all lanes in the heat are filled.

Virginia will have 27 swimmers competing (18 women, nine men), including current athletes, incoming first years and alumni.

Cavaliers competing

Women: Katie Christopherson, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Cavan Gormsen, Katie Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Sophia Knapp, Anna Moesch, Madi Mintenko, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker, Maggie Schalow, Zoe Skirboll, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson

Men: Jack Aikins, Thomas Heilman, Josh Howat, David King, Thomas Mercer, Grant Murphy, Sebastien Sergile, Maximus Williamson

Tuesday, June 3

200m Butterfly

100m Freestyle

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Wednesday, June 4

200m Freestyle

200m Breaststroke

200m Backstroke

50m Butterfly

Thursday, June 5

400m IM

100m Butterfly

50m Breaststroke

50m Backstroke

Friday, June 6

400m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

100m Backstroke

Saturday, June 7