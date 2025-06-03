Howley Sets UVA Record on Day One of US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three Cavaliers had podium swims on the opening night of the 2025 Toyota National Championships, being held June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gretchen Walsh had the top finish for the Cavaliers, finishing second in the 100m Free with a personal-best time of 52.78. Walsh was one of four Cavaliers in the A-Final of the event with Kate Douglass finishing fourth (53.16) followed by Anna Moesch (53.54) and Maxine Parker (53.56) in sixth and seventh place. Torri Huske won the event with a time of 52.43.

Tess Howley opened the meet with a third-place finish in the 200m Butterfly. Howley set the UVA record in prelims, posting a 2:08.22. She broke her own record in the finals with a 2:06.79.

Incoming freshman Thomas Heilman took bronze in the men’s 200m Fly with a 1:54.03 as well as winning the US 18 and Under title in the event as the top junior finisher.

The Toyota National Championships serves as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (July 27-Aug. 3). The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for the championship with the second-place finisher most likely making the team. The top four finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle event earn a place on the team for relay purposes with fifth and sixth pace finishers potentially being added. The final roster selections will be announced after the conclusion of the meet.

USA Swimming officially welcomed both Walsh and Douglass to Team USA for the 4×100 Free Relay on Tuesday night.

Invitations to compete at the 2025 World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany, will also be awarded at this event.

Virginia has 27 swimmers competing (18 women, nine men), including current athletes, incoming first years and alumni.

Other Notable Performances

Katie Grimes finished seventh in the timed finals of the 800m Freestyle (8:34.15)

Incoming freshman Maximus Williamson made the C-Final in the 100 Free, posting a 49.72 in prelims

Incoming freshman Madi Mintenko finished 7th in the B Final of the 100 Free (54.69)

Maxine Parker and Claire Curzan tied for eighth place in the 100m prelims (54.00). Parker won a swim-off to earn a place in the A Final

Remaining Event Schedule

Wednesday, June 4

200m Freestyle

200m Breaststroke

200m Backstroke

50m Butterfly

Thursday, June 5

400m IM

100m Butterfly

50m Breaststroke

50m Backstroke

Friday, June 6

400m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

100m Backstroke

Saturday, June 7