Kate Douglass Wins 100 Breast National Title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Virginia swimmers had four podium finishes on Friday (June 6) at the 2025 Toyota National Championships, being held June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kate Douglass won gold in the 100m Breaststroke. Jack Aikins won silver in the 100m Backstroke while Claire Curzan took bronze in the women’s 100 Back. Alex Walsh also took bronze in the 100 Breast.

Douglass picked up her second U.S. title of the week, winning the 100m Breaststroke with a personal-best time of 1:05.74, out-touching hometown favorite Lilly King, who finished second. King, an Indiana native, was swimming her final race on U.S. soil as she will retire from the sport after the World Championships. Alex Walsh finished third (1:06.50) and Emma Weber fourth (1:06.55).

Aikins, the No. 2 seed in the final, touched second with a 53.19, finishing ahead of the top seed, Daniel Diehl, but falling behind a late charge from Notre Dame’s Tommy Janton in lane one (53.00). With his second-place finish, Aikins will most likely qualify to swim the event at the World Championships. He has already officially qualified for the team with his gold earlier this week in the 200m Backstroke.

Curzan had her third podium finish of the meet, tying for third place with Leah Shackley at 58.60 in the 100m Backstroke. She added this bronze to her gold in the 200 Back and bronze in the 50 Back.

The Toyota National Championships serves as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (July 27-Aug. 3). The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for the championship, with the second-place finisher most likely making the team. The top four finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle events make the team for relay purposes, with the fifth and sixth place finishers having a chance to be added. The final roster selections will be announced after the conclusion of the meet.

Invitations to compete at the 2025 World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany, will also be awarded at the end of this event.

Virginia has 28 swimmers competing (19 women, 9 men), including current athletes, incoming first-years and alumni.

The competition wraps up on Saturday with the 200m IM, 50m Freestyle, women’s 1500m Freestyle and men’s 800m Freestyle. Prelims are at 10 a.m. with finals starting at 7 p.m.

Other Notes/Notable Performances from Friday

David King won the B-Final of the 100 Back (53.84)

The Cavaliers had two A-Finalists in the 400 Free with Cavan Gormsen finishing fourth (4:08.21) and incoming freshman Madi Mintenko eighth (4:12.01)

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Champions (6)

Gretchen Walsh: 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

Kate Douglass: 100m Breast, 200m Breast

Claire Curzan: 200m Backstroke

Jack Aikins: 200m Backstroke

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Junior Champions (3)

Thomas Heilman: 200m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Butterfly

Virginia’s U.S. Women’s National Team Official Selections for 2025 World Aquatics Championships (8)