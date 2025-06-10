Cavaliers Earn Five ITA Atlantic Regional Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced today (June 10) the recipients of the 2025 Division I Women’s Regional Awards, recognizing coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season.

The Cavaliers nabbed five of the Atlantic Region’s nine honors.

Elaine Chervinsky was named ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and also earned the region’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship award, which recognizes inspiring dedication and commitment to her team. Martina Genis Salas earned the region’s Rookie of the Year honor. Annabelle Xu took home the region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award, which honors outstanding student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.

Head coach Sara O’Leary was named the region’s Coach of the Year.

Chervinsky won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship with Melodie Collard in the fall, becoming the first Cavaliers to win the NCAA Doubles title. The pair also became the first Cavaliers to hold the number one doubles ranking, a ranking they held from early February until May. In singles, Chervinsky advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall. In the round of 16. she defeated the top seed and top-ranked Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-0. On the season, Chervinsky led the team in singles, finishing with a 28-8 record. She was named an ITA Singles and Doubles All-American.

Martina Genis Salas finished the season tied for second on the team in singles wins with 25. She went 15-8 in dual matches and won her last eight completed singles matches of the year. In doubles, she went 28-9 on the season with Annabelle Xu. The pair qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship, advancing to the second round.

Xu ended the season with a 22-12 singles record, reaching the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship. She set new career-highs in her singles ranking, reaching as high as No. 21. She also had a career year in doubles with Genis Salas. She reached a new career-high doubles ranking at No. 23 with Genis Salas. She was named to the CSC Academic All-America third team.

O’Leary guided the team to the program’s first ever number one ranking this season, advancing to the NCAA Round of 16 for the for the fifth straight year. The Cavaliers reached their first semifinal in program history at theITA National Team Indoor Championship. O’Leary was also named the ACC Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

This is the second straight and third overall coach of the year honor in the region for O’Leary.

ATLANTIC REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS

ITA Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia

ITA Assistant Coach of the Year: Ruth Seaborne, Maryland

Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship: Annabelle Xu, Virginia

ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award: Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia

ITA Most Improved Player: Kallista Liu, Maryland

ITA Player to Watch: Diya Challa, Maryland

ITA Rookie of the Year: Martina Genis Salas, Virginia

ITA Senior Player of the Year: Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia

ITA Community Service Award: Liberty