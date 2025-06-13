Seven Cavaliers Named to US Roster for World University Games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, unveiled the official roster for the FISU World University Games that will be taking place July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany.

Katie Christopherson, Cavan Gormsen, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Maxine Parker, Emma Weber and David King all earned invitations based on their performances at the 2025 Toyota U.S. National Championships, which ran June 2-7 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Additionally, Virginia associate head coach Jake Shrum has been named to the coaching staff as an assistant. This will be his second time coaching at an international competition after serving as an assistant coach at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. Shrum, a UVA swimming alum, returned to Grounds in 2022 after serving as the head swimming and diving coach at Towson for seven years. He was promoted to associate head coach for the 2023-24 season.

Arthur Albiero of Louisville will serve as the head coach with Daniel Kalupski (NC State), Annie Lazor (Florida), John Long (Indiana) and Trevor Maida (Texas) also serving as assistant coaches.

Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Hagen, and Berlin are hosting the FISU World University Games Summer. From July 16 to 27 2025, around 8,500 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries will compete for medals in 18 sports – making this one of the largest multi-sport events in the world in 2025.

The swimming events will take place at the Schwimm-und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE) in Berlin from July 17-23.

Swimming competitions consist of individual and relay races over distances from 50m to 1500m a 50-metre indoor pool. The swimmers qualify from heats through semi-finals until the fastest eight swimmers compete for the medals in the final.

Cavaliers on the Team USA 2025 FISU World University Games Roster