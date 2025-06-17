Hughey Brings Wealth of Experience to JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Friends for years, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and Ron Hughey had never been colleagues until this spring. In early March, Hughey resigned as head women’s basketball coach at the University of Houston, and Agugua-Hamilton saw an opportunity.

With an opening to fill on her staff at the University of Virginia, where she’s heading into her fourth season as head coach, Agugua-Hamilton reached out to Hughey.

“On the first call,” Hughey recalled last week at John Paul Jones Arena, “the first thing she said was, ‘I need help defensively. I know you can recruit, but I need exactly what you bring defensively.’ ”

Hughey accepted the challenge and joined Agugua-Hamilton’s staff as an assistant coach in late March. After 11 seasons leading the program at Houston, he’s been reminded that life as an assistant has its benefits.

“You can sleep again,” Hughey said, laughing. “When I resigned, I slept for two days.”

At UVA, he’s part of a staff whose other members include associate head coach CJ Jones; assistant coaches Alysiah Bond, Tori Jankoska and Janko Popovic; director of scouting and player development Jackson Kenyon; and strength and conditioning coach Abby Sherard.

Hughey is a renowned recruiter, Agugua-Hamilton said on a recent Wahoo Central Podcast, “but then also on the defensive side of the ball, that’s always kind of been his staple. So he’s been bringing a lot of ideas and things to the table with defense in mind. But overall he’s a head coach. So when he sees something, he’s just like, ‘Hey, I used to do this way, or what about this?’ And that’s what you need as a head coach. You need somebody that continues to challenge your thought process and help you be better.”

Hughey, who was born and raised in Columbia, S.C., served as an assistant coach at South Carolina State, South Carolina, Central Florida, Rutgers, Texas and Florida State before taking over at Houston after the 2013-14 season.

In 11 seasons under Hughey, the Cougars posted a 140-195 overall record. They finished 5-25 in 2024-25, after which he stepped down. Among those who saluted Hughey was Kelvin Sampson, the head coach of Houston’s phenomenally successful men’s team.

“There’s not a better human being on this campus than Coach Ron Hughey,” Sampson said after Hughey announced his resignation. “[Hughey] went this year knowing that something good had to happen,” Sampson said, “but he’ll bounce back somewhere.”

UVA is fortunate to have Hughey, Agugua-Hamilton said. “He’s always been somebody that I admire, just the way that he champions women’s basketball and women in general. He has worked with a lot of legends. At Rutgers, he was at with Vivian Stringer, he was at Florida State with Sue [Semrau], he was at Texas with Gail [Goestenkors], but then also he had a long stint as a head coach at Houston. So he brings a lot of experience, a wealth of knowledge, but he’s just a really good guy … and he works. He’s a grinder. Obviously, I love people that grind, so he’s a welcome addition.”

Hughey and his wife, Shae, have a 7-year-old son, Hunter, who’s formed a strong friendship with Agugua-Hamilton’s son, Eze. Hughey also has two adult daughters, one (Rhonda) in Houston and the other (Sanabarabara) in Charlotte, N.C.