Hylton Named Academic All-American, Leads CSC Honors For UVA Softball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Shortstop Jade Hylton added to her resume on Tuesday (June 17) when she was named an Academic All-American it was announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC) with the release of the organization’s annual team.

A second team selection, Hylton is the sixth Virginia player to earn Academic All-America honors from the organization and first since 1996. She joins Virginia student-athletes Judith Ellen Brown (1985), Margaret Lluy (1985), Robin Bergen (1989), Lisa Palmer (1989) and Jamie Hahn (1996) in earning the accolade.

To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA for their academic career and be a sophomore or higher in academic standing. They also must have significant athletic achievements that includes conference or national recognition to advance to the national ballot where the Academic All-America team is voted on by the entire CSC membership.

Hylton earned her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Virginia in three years. She has been named to the ACC Softball All-Academic and ACC academic honor roll multiple times in her career.

She pulled in the athletic honors as well this season, earning second team All-America honors from the NFCA as well as being named an NFCA All-Region first team selection and an All-ACC first team selection. She was a two-time ACC Player of the Week as she helped the Virginia offense to a record-setting season and a second-straight NCAA Regional appearance.

Hylton set the Virginia single season record for home runs (19) and the program’s career record for home runs (43) while also setting the single-season records for runs scored (64), slugging percentage (.802) and extra base hits (35). She led the ACC in assists this season (117). Her 52 RBIs is fourth most in a season at Virginia.

FIVE CAVALIERS GARNER ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT HONORS

Hylton earned Academic All-District honors on her way to being selected an Academic All-America team member, but four other Cavaliers were also named to the Academic All-District team. Sarah Coon, Macee Eaton, MC Eaton and Courtney Layne all were recognized by the organization.

