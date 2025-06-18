Summer Session Under Way for Odom and Co.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Twelve weeks after he was hired as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Virginia, Ryan Odom finally got to take the court with his new team. The start of the 2025-26 season remains months away, but the Cavaliers’ first practice was still an occasion to savor for Odom and his staffers, most of whom followed him from VCU to UVA in March.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Odom said Tuesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Not everyone who’ll be on the Cavaliers’ roster this coming season took part Tuesday. UVA’s international players, for various reasons, were not on Grounds. Even so, the coaching staff had 11 players to work with: freshmen Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale; transfers Dallin Hall, Sam Lewis, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Devin Tillis and Jacari White; and Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Des Roberts, holdovers from UVA’s 2024-25 team.

“There’s been an energy in the office and around the facility just to be able to be together,” Odom said, “and to be able to actually get on the court with these guys is really special. We have a good group of guys. They’re a lot of fun.”

With so many newcomers coming from so many different programs, it will take time for the Cavaliers to gel, but that’s to be expected, Odom said. “I thought they did a great job today. You could see the signs of what could become a cohesive unit.

“They’re learning. These are all new drills and new players they’re playing with. And so sometimes you have to just remind them that you don’t have to do it all in one practice. It’s going to be the accumulation of stacking days together. The only way to get cohesive is to keep at it and be consistent with your effort, your energy and your communication and all the things that it takes to be a good team.”

Most of UVA’s players didn’t arrive on Grounds until last weekend, and before focusing on hoops they had to move into their apartments, take physicals and get their academic schedules in order.

Among those watching from the sideline in the men’s practice gym Tuesday were former UVA standouts Barry Parkhill, Wally Walker, John Crotty and Jim Miller. They saw a high-spirited, fast-paced practice during which Odom began laying the foundation for the coming season.

“We do a lot of offense in the summers—skill work individually, implementation, base-level stuff—things that are important to us and establish how we play,” Odom said.

“We certainly work on defense, and there’s a competitiveness to the practices usually as we go. We’re certainly not there yet. We’re trying to just get them to play together right now, and then the competition will come. They have to know what they’re doing first before you can hold them accountable to the competitive aspect.”