Cavalier Alumni Set for Coaching Clash in U16 MLS Next Cup

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2025 U16 MLS Next Cup Final will feature a matchup between two Virginia alumni—now leading their respective sides from the technical area. Will Bates (’12) leads Atlanta United while Jordan Allen (’13) will coach Real Salt Lake in the U16 Final.

The final is set for Saturday (June 21) at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. The U16 championship match will stream live on MLS’ YouTube page. The full tournament bracket can be found at mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

Bates spent four seasons in Charlottesville (2009-2012) where he amassed 46 goals in a Cavalier shirt. That total that ranks seventh in program history while his career total of 15 game-winning goals ranks third all-time at UVA. A two-time member of the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy watch list; Bates helped the Cavaliers to NCAA and ACC Championships in 2009.

Bates was selected fifth overall pick by the Seattle Sounders in the 2013 MLS Supplemental Draft.

A top-five rated recruit, Allen joined the Cavaliers as a freshman in 2013. He quickly earned his place in the team as one of just three players to start all 24 games that season. Allen was a crucial component of Virginia’s run to the 2013 College Cup, earning a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament team after provided the game-winning goal against UConn to advance to the national semifinal.

Allen signed an MLS Homegrown Contract with Real Salt Lake in 2014 following his lone season as a Cavalier. During his time with RSL he represented the U.S. at the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand and would be named the club’s Humanitarian of the Year in 2016. He appeared in 50 matches for RSL and recorded 12 career points (4g, 4a). He returned to Virginia as an undergraduate assistant coach from 2019-2021.