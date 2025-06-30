Virginia Announces 2025 Men’s Soccer Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia head men’s soccer head coach, George Gelnovatch, announced Monday (June 30) the team’s slate for the 2025 season which features 11 home games and five road contests.

“Over the past three seasons, we’ve consistently played one of the toughest schedules in college soccer—and this season will be no different,” said Gelnovatch. “Twice in that span, our strength of schedule has ranked No. 1 nationally, and each year that level of competition has helped us earn favorable seeds in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve reached the Round of 16 in back-to-back seasons, but the next step is a true postseason breakthrough—and I believe this team is ready to deliver it.”

The 2025 ACC schedule features home matches against Wake Forest (Sept. 19), North Carolina (Sept. 27), Notre Dame (Oct. 10), and Clemson (Oct. 25). The Cavaliers will hit the road to take on Virginia Tech (Sept. 5), Louisville (Sept. 13), NC State (Oct. 5) and SMU (Oct. 31).

Seven non-conference sides will visit Klöckner Stadium including Virginia’s opponents in the home opener against San Diego State (Aug. 21). Virginia will also host Stetson (Aug. 24), American (Sept. 1), Dayton (Sept. 23), UW-Milwaukee (Oct. 1), UNC Greensboro (Oct. 14) and Denver (Oct. 19). UVA will travel to George Mason (Aug. 28) for its lone road trip outside of league play.

The Cavaliers will host a pair of exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium leading up to the regular season. The team’s preseason slate features VMI (Aug. 9) and Georgetown (Aug. 15).

Cavalier Schedule Notes

The 2025 Virginia schedule includes seven opponents that were selected to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship — those teams accounted for 11 wins, six third-round appearances, three quarterfinal appearances and one appearance in the College Cup.

Virginia has played the toughest schedule in NCAA Division I in two of the last three seasons (2024, 2022). The 2023 schedule ranked as the sixth toughest in NCAA Division I.

The Cavaliers are one of just two teams to play a top-six rated schedule in each of the last three seasons.

UVA’s strength of schedule has helped the earn the team a top-16 seed and first round bye in each of the last three NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships.

The Cavaliers are one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons (Virginia, Clemson, Duke, SMU, Stanford). Of those teams, UVA is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.

2025 Virginia Regular Season Soccer Schedule