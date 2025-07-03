Quartet of Cavaliers Earn VaSID Indoor Track & Field Top Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) announced the 2024-25 University Division Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-State honors on Thursday (July 3) as Margot Appleton, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe and Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna earned top honors.

Five-time indoor All-American, Margot Appleton was named the 2024-25 VaSID Women’s Track Athlete of the Year after a successful senior campaign that ended with two second team All-America honors in the mile and 5000-meters at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Appleton broke the ACC Championship meet record and facility record in route to winning gold in the mile at the ACC Indoor Championships. Just two hours after winning the mile, Appleton toed the line in the 3000-meters where she won the bronze medal. She also clocked the sixth fastest time in collegiate history running 4:25.03 for the mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Virginia swept the track athlete of the year awards as Gary Martin earned the honor on the men’s side after a record setting season. Martin anchored the Virginia distance medley relay (DMR) team to victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships in meet record fashion. He also earned first team All-America honors with a runner-up performance in the 3000-meters. His success did not stop there as the junior broke the school record and ACC Championship meet record in the 3000-meters at the indoor conference championships. Martin continued to add his name to the record books at the Milrose Games where he clocked the second fastest time in collegiate history in the mile before taking down the NCAA record in the indoor 1500-meters.

In his first season as a Cavalier, Jeremiah Nubbe garnered VaSID Men’s Field Athlete of the Year honors. Nubbe earned first team All-America honors in the weight throw with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The junior won gold in the weight throw at the ACC Indoor Championships and earned the first All-ACC accolades of his career. During the season, Nubbe took down the ACC record and Virginia record in the event.

Recently named USTFCCCA Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a successful indoor season, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna, picked up another honor as the 2024-25 VaSID Men’s Coach of the Year.

Lananna led the Cavaliers to a sixth-place team finish at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, the best finish on the men’s side in program history. The Virginia men scored a total of 75 points at the ACC Indoor Championships for the highest team finish since 2017, and second-highest all-time.

Also earning 2024-25 VaSID Indoor Track and Field All-State first team honors includes Celia Rifaterra (High Jump) and the DMR team of Conor Murphy, Alex Sherman, Wes Porter and Martin.

