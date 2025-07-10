Fourteen Cavaliers Earn 2025 All-ACC Academic Softball Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fourteen Virginia softball student-athletes have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced Thursday (July 10). The 14 student-athletes is the second most of any ACC program.
Senior Sarah Coon is a four-time selection to the team. Senior Reece Holbrook, and juniors Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton and Courtney Layne are three-time selections to the team. Senior Kelly Ayer, juniors MC Eaton and Kelsey Hackett, and sophomore Macee Eaton are two-time selections.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and 20 percent of their team’s contests as a pitcher.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the 2024-25 academic year, will be released later this summer.
Beginning in 2022-23, the ACC revised its academic and athletic requirements for the league’s All-ACC Academic Team. The award began in 2005-06.
______________________________
2025 All-ACC Academic Softball Team
Kelly Ayer**, Virginia, Sr., Cognitive Science
Eden Bigham***, Virginia, Jr., Cognitive Science
Sarah Coon****, Virginia, Sr., Professional Learner
Julia Cuozzo, Virginia, So., Youth & Social Innovation
Macee Eaton**, Virginia, So., Youth & Social Innovation
MC Eaton**, Virginia, Jr., Kinesiology
Kelsey Hackett**, Virginia, Jr., Youth & Social Innovation
Sydney Hartgrove, Virginia, Sr., Economics
Ava Hodges, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Reece Holbrook***, Virginia, Sr., Biology
Jade Hylton***, Virginia, Jr., Kinesiology
Kailyn Jones, Virginia, Sr., Cognitive Science
Courtney Layne***, Virginia, Jr., Youth & Social Innovation
Kamyria Woody-Giggetts, Virginia, So., Kinesiology