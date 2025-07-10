Fourteen Cavaliers Earn 2025 All-ACC Academic Softball Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fourteen Virginia softball student-athletes have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced Thursday (July 10). The 14 student-athletes is the second most of any ACC program.

Senior Sarah Coon is a four-time selection to the team. Senior Reece Holbrook, and juniors Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton and Courtney Layne are three-time selections to the team. Senior Kelly Ayer, juniors MC Eaton and Kelsey Hackett, and sophomore Macee Eaton are two-time selections.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and 20 percent of their team’s contests as a pitcher.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the 2024-25 academic year, will be released later this summer.

Beginning in 2022-23, the ACC revised its academic and athletic requirements for the league’s All-ACC Academic Team. The award began in 2005-06.

2025 All-ACC Academic Softball Team

Kelly Ayer**, Virginia, Sr., Cognitive Science

Eden Bigham***, Virginia, Jr., Cognitive Science

Sarah Coon****, Virginia, Sr., Professional Learner

Julia Cuozzo, Virginia, So., Youth & Social Innovation

Macee Eaton**, Virginia, So., Youth & Social Innovation

MC Eaton**, Virginia, Jr., Kinesiology

Kelsey Hackett**, Virginia, Jr., Youth & Social Innovation

Sydney Hartgrove, Virginia, Sr., Economics

Ava Hodges, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Reece Holbrook***, Virginia, Sr., Biology

Jade Hylton***, Virginia, Jr., Kinesiology

Kailyn Jones, Virginia, Sr., Cognitive Science

Courtney Layne***, Virginia, Jr., Youth & Social Innovation

Kamyria Woody-Giggetts, Virginia, So., Kinesiology