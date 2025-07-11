Virginia Announces 2025-26 Team Captains

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced seniors Lara Kology and Nicole Cruthirds have been selected as captains for the 2026 season.

Cruthirds and Kology anchored the defense last season, starting all 19 games.

Cruthirds is entering her fourth season with the Cavaliers. She has been a member of the starting defensive unit since her freshman season. She scored her first career goal on her first career shot in the ACC Tournament game against Boston College last season.

Kology is entering her second season with the Cavaliers after two years with Florida. She earned second-team All-Region honors last season with UVA, tallying 19 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers with four draw controls.