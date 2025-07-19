Cavaliers Win Four Medals Saturday at World University Games

SATURDAY, JULY 19 RECAP

The Cavaliers picked up four more medals, including three golds, on the third day of competition. Emma Weber won an individual gold in the 50m Breast (30.61), .07 ahead of the silver medalist and .15 ahead of bronze.

“I did’t know (if I won at the end),” Weber said. “I looked up and I was like ‘where is the camera looking? Who is it pointing at?’”

Maxine Parker earned bronze in the 100m Freestyle (54.30), .30 behind gold medalist. Parker then went on to anchor the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, swimming the free leg in 53.56 to lead Team USA to its third relay gold. It was Parker’s second relay gold of the meet. David King also earned a gold medal after leading off the relay in prelims, clocking a 53.91 in the back to put the US in the lead and help the team earn the top seed in the final. It was King’s second relay gold of the meet.

Of the Virginia’s four swimmers who have competed so far in the meet, all have medaled in their events.

Katie Christopherson will make her World University Games debut on Sunday, swimming in the 200 Breast. The US women will try to add to the relay tally in the 4x200m Free Relay.

FRIDAY, JULY 18 RECAP

Leah Hayes won Team USA’s first individual gold of the meet in the 400 IM. Hayes, who had the top seed in morning qualifying (4:41.81) trailed by over two seconds at the 200m mark of the race, but used a dominant breaststroke to overtake the lead, adding to her advantage in the freestyle. She finished with a PB of 4:36.04, winning by almost seconds against silver medalist and fellow American Teagan O’Dell (4:39.96). It was the second gold of the meet for Hayes who also earned a gold on the opening day in the 4x100m Free Relay.

Two other Cavaliers saw action in individual prelims and semifinals. Maxine Parker had the top time in prelims in the 100m Free (54.99) before posting the second-fastest time in the semis (54.53). Emma Weber had the top time in both her 50m Breaststroke prelim (30. 79) and semifinal (30.53).

Parker and Weber will both swim for gold during Saturday’s finals session.

THURSDAY, JULY 17 RECAP

The Cavaliers picked up three golds on the opening day of the competition as Team USA swept the opening relays.

Maxine Parker led off the 4x100M Free Relay, putting the American team in the lead with a split of 54.28. The squad finished with a FISU-record time of 3:36.21 to take gold. Leah Hayes swam in the morning prelim, helping secure the top seed in the final to also earn a gold in the event.

David King anchored the American squad in both prelims and the finals of the men’s 4x100M Free Relay. King went 47.75 to touch the wall almost two seconds ahead of silver-medalist Japan.

On Friday, Virginia will have athletes competing in the prelims and semifinals of the 400m IM, 100m Free and 50m Breast. Prelims begin at 3 am ET with the semifinals starting at 1 pm.