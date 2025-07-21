Shellenberger Ready to Take on New Challenge

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lars Tiffany had options after Kip Turner departed in late May. Tiffany, head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Virginia, could have hired an assistant who, like Turner, specializes in working with goalkeepers. Or Tiffany could have chosen someone with more expertise at the offensive end of the field.

“There’s always a push-pull, right?” Tiffany said. “As you pull one way on one side of the bed, someone else’s feet now are uncovered on the other side of the bed. It was a debate in my head, and the debate was immediately ended when we had the opportunity to bring Connor Shellenberger here. And so then it was one of those occurrences where you’re like, ‘OK, obviously this is an easy decision. We’ll just to have to figure out the other side later.’ ”

Shellenberger, who grew up in Charlottesville and starred at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, left UVA in 2024 as one of the most decorated players in program history. He’s the only Cavalier to have been named to the USILA All-America first team four times.

Now a two-time Premier Lacrosse League all-star attackman, Shellenberger ranks No. 1 in career assists (192) and career points (323) at Virginia, where he was a three-time finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

Shellenberger, 24, joins a staff that includes Tiffany, associate head coach Kevin Cassese, and Logan Greco, who was a starting defenseman on the UVA team that in 2019 won the program’s sixth NCAA title and 21st ACC championship.

“It’s certainly a joy,” Tiffany said of adding Shellenberger. “It feels like a win, especially after we didn’t win much this spring.”

Cassese, a former Duke great who had a long and successful tenure as Lehigh’s head coach, took over as UVA’s offensive coordinator in the summer of 2023 after Sean Kirwan left to run the program at Dartmouth. Shellenberger said the opportunity to work alongside Cassese “was a massive part of” his decision to return to his alma mater.

Shellenberger said he hasn’t forgotten how much Cassese “gave to me and our team my fifth year [in 2024]. Obviously as a coach, but also the amount of time he spent getting to know all of us. He was there for us at every step and literally gave it his all. There were so many different factors, and he was a constant that year. So having that relationship with him and being able to work with him and also learn from him was a huge part of it … I couldn’t be happier to get to work with him.”

The addition of Shellenberger “gives our offensive personnel and Kevin Cassese an absolute weapon,” Tiffany said. “Connor as a player was relentless in coming in to work with Sean Kirwan and then Kevin Cassese in studying film, reviewing his own play, watching other elite attackmen play, and really understanding opposing defenses. Now bringing him in to help Kevin coach the offense is so exciting for me, because there’s a lot to do with managing all the offensive personnel, their individual player development, and putting everyone into the proper schemes and balancing the playing time. It’s been asking a lot of one man to do all that, and so now I’m really excited about what this does for our team offense.”

Tiffany and Greco will be in charge of the Hoos’ defense. Tiffany said he’s leaning toward taking over for Turner as goalkeepers coach while continuing to oversee the defense. Cassese excelled as a faceoff specialist at Duke, and he’ll tutor the Cavaliers who play that position. That responsibility previous fell on Turner, the starting goalie on the undefeated Virginia team that won the NCAA championship in 2006.

After graduating from UVA, Greco served as a volunteer assistant at the University of Richmond before returning to Grounds in September 2022 in the same role. He was elevated to assistant coach in July 2023 and has been running the Hoos’ man-down unit, with impressive results. Virginia ranked No. 1 nationally in that category in 2025.

“I’ve learned to trust Logan as a tremendous defensive developmental coach,” Tiffany said, “and his film study with the defensemen continues to grow in terms of number of hours every year. So I’m confident that he can be in charge of running the development of our defenders.”