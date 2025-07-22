Dylan Dietrich Falls in World U Games Quarterfinals

ESSEN, Germany – Rising Virginia men’s tennis junior Dylan Dietrich competed at the 2025 FISU World University Games, being held July 17-26 at the ETUF Tennisanlage in Essen, Germany.

Dietrich represented Switzerland in the international competition featuring university-aged athletes competing in 18 different disciplines. He won three singles matches and two doubles matches before falling in the quarterfinals of both draws,

Dietrich opened the singles competition with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the round of 64 over Zvarebwanashe Mukwaturi of Zimbabwe. In the round of 32, Dietrich downed Dhilvan Herath of Sri Lanka, 6-2, 6-1 before topping Pedro Araújo of Portugal 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16. He was edged 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals against Alessio Vasquez of Germany.

In doubles, Dietrich is pairing with NC State’s Luca Staheli. The duo opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win against South Africa’s Jason Fogle and Damien Nezar to advance to the Round of 16 where they topped Jeremy Jin and Derek Pham of Australia 6-3, 6-2. They will were edged 2-6, 7-6, 10-5 by neutral athletes Egor Agafonov and Ilia Simakin on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Dietrich is the third player in program history to medal at the World University Games. Also representing Switzerland, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won bronze in doubles in 2023 in Chengdu. Dominic Inglot won silver in doubles in 2009 while representing the United Kingdom.