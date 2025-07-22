Three Incoming Hoos Competing at World Junior Squash Championships

CAIRO, Egypt – Three incoming Virginia squash players will compete at the WSF World Junior Squash Championships, held July 21-August 1 at Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Charlotte Pastel will represent the USA on the women’s side with Oscar Okonkwo doing so on the men’s side. Juan Irisarri will represent Colombia.

Pastel, a 9-16 seed, had a first round bye and began action on Monday in the Round of 64. She has advanced to Wednesday’s Round of 16 match-up against 3/4 seed Nadien Elhammamy of Egypt. The two will be playing on the glass court at 8 am ET.

Irisarri, a 5-8 seed, has also advanced to Wednesday’s Round of 16.

Okonkwo, a 17-32 seed, fell in the Round of 32 on Tuesday afternoon.

234 of the world’s best squash talents aged under 19 will compete in the individual championships July 21-26 with the team event following at the same venue from July 27-01 August.

The tournament will stream live on SquashTV.