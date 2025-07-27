Three Incoming Hoos Competing at World Junior Squash Championships

CAIRO, Egypt – Three incoming Virginia squash players will compete at the WSF World Junior Squash Championships, held July 21-August 1 at Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Charlotte Pastel will represent the USA on the women’s side with Oscar Okonkwo doing so on the men’s side. Juan Irisarri will represent Colombia.

Pastel, a 9-16 seed, had a first round bye and began action in the Round of 64. She advanced to the Round of 16 where she fell against 3/4 seed Nadien Elhammamy of Egypt. Irisarri, a 5-8 seed, fell in the quarterfinals. Okonkwo, a 17-32 seed, fell in the Round of 32.

In the team competition, the US men advanced out of Group B with a 2-0 record to make the Round of 16. Okonkwo went 2-0 in his pool play matches to help the Americans advance.

The US women also advanced out of pool play, going 3-0 in Group C, with Pastel going 2-0 in the pool matches.

The American men play in a 12 team elimination bracket. They earn a first-round bye and begin play in the quarterfinals, taking on France on Wednesday.

The American women start quarterfinal play against France on Wednesday (July 30).

234 of the world’s best squash talents aged under 19 will compete in the individual championships July 21-26 with the team event following at the same venue from July 27-01 August.

The tournament will stream live on SquashTV.