Hoos Making the Rounds on Grounds

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Under normal circumstances, Memorial Gymnasium would house the University of Virginia volleyball and wrestling programs. That historic building is closed for renovations, however, and won’t re-open until next year. And so head volleyball coach Shannon Wells and her team, out of necessity, have gotten creative.

Since the Mem Gym project displaced the Wahoos last winter, the coaching staff’s offices have been in the McCue Center, and the team has practiced at North Grounds Recreation Center. The Hoos used Slaughter Recreation Center for their camps this summer, and they’ll play their home matches this fall at the Aquatic & Fitness Center and John Paul Jones Arena.

The situation isn’t ideal for the Cavaliers, but they aren’t bemoaning their fate, Wells says. Practice starts Friday for UVA, which opens the season Aug. 29 against Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

“We just look at it as a great opportunity,” Wells said. “I think we’ve always had a blue-collar mindset, too, and so if we need the really nice gym and all the bells and whistles, then I think that we’re doing the wrong thing. I recruited kids who just want to be at UVA and want to win at a high level, and I don’t really think it matters the facility that you’re in.”

The Taraflex surface that covered the court at Mem Gym was moved to North Grounds, Wells said, and that will help her team.

“It’s the surface that they use in the Olympics, so it’s the best volleyball surface in the world,” Wells said. “For every two jumps, it really only counts as one, and [in addition to reducing] the load on your body, you’re also looking at floor burns and bruises. As much as we dive all over in our program, it just keeps our kids a lot healthier. We’re going through a lot less Band-Aids, a lot less bandages, so it’s been really nice to have that.”

When the Hoos first moved out of the Mem Gym, Wells acknowledged, “it was hard, because they were used to going there for the locker room and the gym and the coaches’ offices. And so there were a lot of organic collisions, and there was a really big adjustment just from a logistical standpoint: How do you get from class over to North Grounds? Where do you park? What does the locker room look like? Now, I think it’s just part of what we do.”

Right-side hitter Lauryn Bowie, a junior who was fourth on the team in kills last season, echoed Wells’ comments.

“I would say the first couple weeks were rough, because it was just getting all of our stuff transitioned over,” said Bowie, who committed to UVA not long after Wells was hired in 2021. “There were issues with the locker room, and anything that could have gone bad, went bad. It was a hot mess for a little bit, but now it’s smoothed over. It’s just as easy as can be now.

“We all love Mem, so it was kind of hard at first knowing that we won’t be able to play there, especially for the seniors. But now we’re seven months into the transition, and at this point, we know it’s still volleyball. We know how to train. The location doesn’t really matter. For us, it’s not an excuse to lose games. We know how to train whether we’re in Mem or in North Grounds, and we’re still gonna come out and compete and win games. So we got over it and got back to training.”

In 2023, in the first-ever volleyball match at JPJ, UVA rallied for a reverse sweep of Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers won at JPJ again last season, sweeping ACC foe Miami, and they’ll play multiple matches there this fall.

“Any time we get to play at JPJ, it’s such an honor,” Wells said. “It’s such a great facility and they do a really good job of having us there. It’s really exciting, and I think they’ll do a really good job of having us compete at the AFC too.”

Virginia, which is heading into its fifth season under Wells, finished 21-11 overall and 11-9 in ACC play last year. That marked the most victories overall for the Hoos since 2006 and their most conference wins since 2013. Not since 2014 had UVA finished above .500 in the ACC.