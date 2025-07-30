Metcalf Brings Many Strengths to Offensive Line

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He needed only three years to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from one of the world’s most prestigious universities. How, exactly, did Drake Metcalf accomplish that while also playing football at Stanford and serving an internship with former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice?

“Work,” Metcalf said. “I know it sounds very clichéd, but hard work.”

He took about 20 credit hours per quarter, as well as summer school classes, and graduated from Stanford in June 2023. Metcalf spent the fall of ’23 at the University of Central Florida, where he started four games at center, and then transferred in January 2024 to the University of Virginia.

With his booming voice and commanding personality, Metcalf immediately announced his presence in Charlottesville, and he was expected to bolster UVA’s offensive line last fall. He tore his Achilles tendon during spring practice, however, and ended up missing the 2024 season.

A long and grueling rehabilitation followed, but Metcalf is healthy again and eager to finally contribute to the Cavaliers. Virginia’s first practice of training camp is Wednesday afternoon, and the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Metcalf will work primarily at offensive guard while also taking reps at center, where Brady Wilson tops the depth chart.

“I’m 100 percent confident right now,” Metcalf said at the Hardie Center. “I’m not a guy that gets spooked out from this type of stuff. Obviously, when you tear your Achilles, it’s a very freaky thing, and I knew as soon as I did it. I felt a pop in the back of my leg. It was during one-on-ones, and I looked behind me and I thought maybe Maverick [Morris], one of our coaches, was standing there and I’d run into him, but I looked back and there was no one there and I knew what I did.”

In coming back from such an injury, UVA offensive line coach Terry Heffernan has told him, the “biggest thing is getting your trust back in yourself that you can do it,” Metcalf said, “and luckily for me I’m a very confident guy and I have no problems being able to get past that. I feel very confident in my ability to be able to get the job done this upcoming season.”

Metcalf, 24, participated in spring practice this year on a limited basis.

“I was doing contact on the field, just not against the defense in an 11-on-11 type of scenario, but I got to do one-on-ones,” he said. “I was doing all the drills that we were doing as an offensive line together, and then as soon as I finished spring ball, I had my final meeting with Dr. [Joseph] Park and he fully cleared me … So this whole summer has just really been making sure that I’m crossing my T’s, dotting my I’s, and checking all my boxes right now. Coach Heff has been great throughout this whole process. Obviously, when you know a coach for so long, he’s like a second dad to me almost.”

Their relationship dates to March 2021, when Heffernan was hired as Stanford’s offensive line coach.

“I’ve been around him for a long, long time,” Heffernan said. “When I first met him at Stanford, he was a great kid, but maybe knowing when to talk and when to listen and when to follow were some things that he needed to work on. He’s a more mature version of himself now. But I think what you get with all that is energy and excitement. He loves the game, and as a position coach you love to be able to interject that in your meeting room. He’s a tough kid. He’s gonna play really hard, he’s gonna ask really good questions, and maybe every once in a while you have to tell him to sit down and be quiet, but I’ll take that.”

So will head coach Tony Elliott.

“Drake’s a big personality,” said Elliott, who’s heading into his fourth season with the Wahoos. “Extremely intelligent, extremely passionate about a lot of things, which I appreciate about him, and I like his personality. You need some of that, especially at the position that he comes from. He’s somebody that’s not afraid to hold his teammates accountable and be vocal about it.”