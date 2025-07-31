Six Advance on Day 1 of USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Six current and former Cavaliers advanced on the first day of competition at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday (July 31).

His historic season continues as Gary Martin recorded a new personal best and Virginia school record of 3:33.01 in the men’s 1500-meters. His time ranks No.10 in the NCAA all-dates. Martin finished second in his heat and fourth overall to earn automatic qualification to the final. The final in the men’s 1500-meters is set for Saturday, August 2 at 2:14 p.m. PT. Martin is also scheduled to run the men’s 5000-meters on Sunday, August 3 at 1:52 p.m. PT.

The Cavaliers went two-for-two in the 1500-meters as Margot Appleton qualified for the final in the women’s race. Appleton ran a new personal-best and NCAA No.11 all-dates time of 4:04.72 to finish second in her heat and second overall to secure an automatic bid. The top three in each heat (Q) plus the next three fastest times (q) advance. The final is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at 2:03 p.m. PT.

Shane Cohen secured an automatic qualifying bid to the men’s 800-meter semifinal clocking 1.48.75 to finish fifth in the fourth and final heat. The top six in each heat and the next three fastest times advance. The semifinal is set for Friday, August 1 at 3:38 p.m. PT.

Three of the best in the event to dawn the orange and blue, Derek Johnson, Nate Mountain and Yasin Sado secured their spot in the final of the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Sado and Johnson finished in the top five overall as Sado clocked 8:21.49 for third while Johnson finished fifth crossing the line in a season best time of 8:21.55. Finishing third in his heat and ninth overall, Mountain earned an automatic qualifier to the final with his time of 8:22.52. Incoming Cavalier, Brett Gardner, was also in the race clocking 8:34.14 to finish 20th overall. The top five in each heat and the next four fastest times advance. The final is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at 2:49 p.m. PT.