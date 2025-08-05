2025 Virginia Football Preseason Honors

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
#0 Antonio Clary, S → Bio

#2 Stevie Bracey, LB → Bio

  • Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist Read more
  • Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee Read more

#4 Chandler Morris, QB → Bio

#5 Kam Robinson, LB → Bio

  • No. 51 on The Athletic’s Freak List Read more
  • East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 Read more

#6 Cazeem Moore, DE → Bio

#7 Jahmal Edrine, WR → Bio

#14 Fisher Camac, DE → Bio

  • Sports Info Solutions First Team All-ACC Read more
  • East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 Read more

#20 Xavier Brown, RB → Bio

#38 Daniel Sparks, P → Bio

  • No. 90 on The Athletic’s Freak List Read more
  • East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 Read more

#52 McKale Boley, OL → Bio

#54 Makilan Thomas, OL → Bio

#69 Bryce Robinson, LS → Bio

