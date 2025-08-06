Celia Pell Joins Staff as Director of Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced that Celia Pell has joined her staff as the director of operations.

“Celia is an outstanding addition to our program,” LaMonica said. “Her character, passion, and enthusiasm for UVA Athletics were clearly evident throughout the hiring process. I’m excited to welcome her to the Virginia family and look forward to the positive impact she will make.”

Pell was a member of the Maryland women’s lacrosse team for four years (2022-25). Due to injury, she never played for the Terrapins, but remained with the team for all four years, assisting the coaching staff. She was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team and earned the 2025 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

“Being hired as the Director of Operations for UVA Women’s Lacrosse is a full-circle moment,” Pell said. “My mom wore the orange and blue as a student-athlete, and now I’m honored to follow in her footsteps, supporting and elevating a program I’ve long admired. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Hoos’ family.”

Her mother, Debbie Owen Pell, played softball at Virginia, earning her B.A. and J.D. from the University.

Pell graduated in May 2025 from the University of Maryland as a art studio major with a focus on graphic design and a minor in art history.