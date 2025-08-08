Cavaliers Host DC Power In Exhibition Saturday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s soccer team will host an exhibition match against DC Power FC at 8 p.m. on Saturday night (Aug. 9) at Klöckner Stadium.

The contest against the USL Super League team is the second half of a doubleheader with the men’s team and is the final exhibition game of the season for the Virginia women’s program.

MATCH DAY INFORMATION

• Admission is free to the match

• Concession stands will not be open for the exhibition

• A clear bag policy will not be enforced and fans are welcome to bring outside food and drink (alcohol excluded)

• Virginia’s exhibition games will not be streamed

HOME OPENER/COMPLIMENTARY ADMISSION ALL SEASON LONG

Virginia will play its first official home game of the season against Xavier on Thursday, Aug. 21. Kick is set for 5:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the men’s program.

University of Virginia Athletics announced (July 1) that all men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball regular-season home contests will no longer be ticketed and will be complimentary to the general public.

Former season ticket members encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 to explore other philanthropic opportunities that align with their passions, make a meaningful impact and continue their support of UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA. VAF Priority Points determine one’s ranking when assigning season and single-game ticket(s) and parking locations for all home-ticketed athletics events, as well as for postseason athletics events for all sports.



NOTING THE 2025 CAVALIERS

• Virginia enters the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason rankings from the United Soccer Coaches

• The Cavaliers welcome the No. 4 ranked recruiting class with 10 new players joining the Cavaliers, including two players ranked in the top 5 nationally and five players ranked in the top 50

• Junior goalkeeper Victoria Safradin was named to the preseason Goalkeeper to Watch list by the United Soccer Coaches – one of 13 players in the nation named to the list

• Junior midfielder Ella Carter was named to the preseason Midfielder to Watch list by the United Soccer Coaches

• Senior forward Maggie Cagle was named to the preseason All-ACC team in a vote by the league’s coaches

• The Hoos are set to face five teams ranked in the top 14 nationally in the preseason rankings with four of those five contests coming at Klöckner Stadium