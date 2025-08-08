Men’s Soccer Inks Pittsburgh Transfer Noah Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s head men’s soccer coach, George Gelnovatch announced today (Aug. 8) that Noah Hall (Cincinnati, Ohio) will join the program for the 2025 season. He joins a group of 13 incoming players ahead of the season.

“I chose UVA because it is one of the most prestigious universities in the country,” said Hall. “I will also have the privilege to compete for one of the top soccer teams in the nation vying for conference and national championships.”

Hall (5-7/150) arrives as a defender after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh. He played a key reserve role as a freshman in 2022, helping the Panthers to a college cup appearance. Hall made 17 appearances that season while recording one goal and one assist.

He made six starts in 10 appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. Prior to his collegiate career, Hall played for the Columbus Crew Academy.

“The 2025 team brings back a core group of players with significant minutes and big-game experience, which reminds me of the foundation we had in 2019,” said Gelnovatch. “Over the past three years, we’ve worked hard to build that foundation, and this class adds exactly what we need to continue that progress. The transfers bring valuable experience and proven ability, while the first-years are a talented, hungry group we expect to make an immediate impact. Together, they give us the balance and depth to achieve our ambitious goals.”

The Cavaliers are set to host their preseason opener when VMI visits Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition matchup on Saturday (Aug. 9) at 5 p.m. The regular season is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 21 when the team welcomes San Diego State to Klöckner Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff.