Fifteen Cavaliers Competed at TYR Summer Championships

Tuesday, August 5 Recap

The Cavaliers had four swimmers earn spots in A Finals, with Zoe Skirboll (50m Breast, 31.95) and Charlotte Wilson (200m Back, 2:14.08) placing fifth, Will Thompson (200m Back, 2:01.69) sixth, and Lawson Ficken (50m Free, 25.68) seventh.

Wednesday, August 6 Recap

Incoming freshman Madi Mintenko picked up a bronze in the 400m Free (4:08.92) with Bailey Hartman just off the medal stand with a fourth place finish in the 100 Fly (58.99).

Thursday, August 7 Recap

Carly Novelline earned bronze in the 50 Fly (26.71), one of three Cavaliers to make the A Final of the event. Bailey Hartman (27.01) and Lawson Ficken (27.32) finished seventh and either in the event. Will Thompson made his second A Final of the meet, finishing fifth in the 100 Back (55.36). Charlotte Wilson also had her second A Final, placing seventh in the 100 Back (1:01.73). Madi Mintenko was eighth in the 100 Free (55.13).

Friday, August 8 Recap

Madi Mintenko made her third A Final of the meet, and had her second podium finish, winning the 200m Free. Her time of 1:56.95 ranks her No. 7 all-time in the 17-18 age group in the event. Sebastien Sergile placed seventh in the men’s 200 Free (1:50.20). Zoe Skirboll was eighth in the 100 Breast. Bailey Hartman made her third A Final of the meet, finishing fifth in the 200 Fly.