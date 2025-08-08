Fifteen Cavaliers Competed at TYR Summer Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Fifteen members of the Virginia swimming team competed at the 2025 TYR Summer Championships August 5-8 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.
The TYR Summer Championships is a separate event from the Pro Swim Series and serves as a high-level competition for elite swimmers in a long-course meters (LCM) format.
The Cavaliers had three podium finishes, including a gold in the 200 Free from incoming first-year Madi Mintenko. Mintenko also earned bronze in the 400 Free. Carly Novelline earned bronze in the 50 Fly. Bailey Hartman made three A Finals, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 100 Fly. Will Thompson had a fifth-place finish in the 100 Back and sixth in the 200 Back.
Tuesday, August 5 Recap
The Cavaliers had four swimmers earn spots in A Finals, with Zoe Skirboll (50m Breast, 31.95) and Charlotte Wilson (200m Back, 2:14.08) placing fifth, Will Thompson (200m Back, 2:01.69) sixth, and Lawson Ficken (50m Free, 25.68) seventh.
Wednesday, August 6 Recap
Incoming freshman Madi Mintenko picked up a bronze in the 400m Free (4:08.92) with Bailey Hartman just off the medal stand with a fourth place finish in the 100 Fly (58.99).
Thursday, August 7 Recap
Carly Novelline earned bronze in the 50 Fly (26.71), one of three Cavaliers to make the A Final of the event. Bailey Hartman (27.01) and Lawson Ficken (27.32) finished seventh and either in the event. Will Thompson made his second A Final of the meet, finishing fifth in the 100 Back (55.36). Charlotte Wilson also had her second A Final, placing seventh in the 100 Back (1:01.73). Madi Mintenko was eighth in the 100 Free (55.13).
Friday, August 8 Recap
Madi Mintenko made her third A Final of the meet, and had her second podium finish, winning the 200m Free. Her time of 1:56.95 ranks her No. 7 all-time in the 17-18 age group in the event. Sebastien Sergile placed seventh in the men’s 200 Free (1:50.20). Zoe Skirboll was eighth in the 100 Breast. Bailey Hartman made her third A Final of the meet, finishing fifth in the 200 Fly.
Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 Summer Championships
WOMEN
Bailey Hartman: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 100 Free
Sophia Knapp: 400 Free, 1500 Free
Lawson Ficken: 50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
Madi Mintenko: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free
Carly Novelline: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Back,
Emma Redman: 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM
Maggie Schalow: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly
Zoe Skirboll: 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM
Charlotte Wilson: 50 Back 100 Back, 200 Back
MEN
Tristen Davin: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
Matthew Heilman: 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 IM
Simon Lins: 50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
Sebastien Sergile: 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Back, 200 IM
Will Thompson: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
Dillon Wright: 400 Free, 400 IM
Tuesday, August 5
1500m Freestyle – Knapp
200m Individual Medley – Redman, Skirboll | Sergile
50m Freestyle – Ficken, Mintenko | Lins
200m Backstroke – Wilson | Davin, Sergile, Thompson
50m Breaststroke – Skirboll | Heilman
800m Freestyle
Wednesday, August 6
400m Freestyle – Knapp, Mintenko | Wright
100m Butterfly – Ficken, Hartman, Novelline, Schalow | Lins
200m Breaststroke – Redman, Skirboll | Heilman
400m Freestyle Relay
Thursday, August 7
100m Freestyle – Hartman, Mintenko | Sergile
400m Individual Medley – Redman | Heilman, Wright
50m Butterfly – Ficken, Hartman, Novelline, Schalow | Lins
100m Backstroke – Wilson | Davin, Thompson
800m Freestyle Relay
August 8
800m Freestyle
200m Freestyle – Mintenko | Sergile
100m Breaststroke – Redman, Skirboll | Heilman
200m Butterfly – Hartman, Schalow |
50m Backstroke – Novelline, Wilson | Davin, Thompson
400m Medley Relay