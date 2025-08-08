Virginia Hosts VMI in Preseason Exhibition Saturday, Meet the Team Event to Follow

𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 🤝 𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢
See you at Klöckner tomorrow night when we get our preseason started! We will host a meet the team event following the match!
🗓️ Aug. 9
🕔 5 p.m.
📰 https://t.co/V94srrRsY8 pic.twitter.com/nDxyOXgg6G
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 8, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia’ mens soccer team is set to open preseason play when the Cavaliers welcome VMI to Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition game on Saturday (Aug. 9), the first of two exhibitions ahead of the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The match will serve as the first of a double-header with the Virginia women’s soccer team who take on DC Power at 8 p.m.
Meet the Team
Following Saturday’s match, the team will host an autograph session where fans will have an opportunity to have a poster signed by the players.
Match Day Information
- Admission to each of Virginia’s exhibition matches is free
- For exhibition matches, concession stands will not be open
- A clear bag policy will not be enforced and fans are welcome to bring outside food and beverage (excluding alcohol)
- Virginia’s exhibition games will not be streamed
Exhibition Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff Time
|Saturday, Aug. 9
|VMI
|5 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 15
|Georgetown
|7 p.m.
*All exhibitions will be held at Klöckner Stadium
"The confidence comes from preparation." pic.twitter.com/ABIV6DRhJb
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 6, 2025
Season Opener/Complimentary Admission
Virginia will open the 2025 season at home when the Cavaliers host San Diego State on Thursday (Aug. 21) at 8 p.m.
University of Virginia Athletics announced (July 1) that all men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball regular-season home contests will no longer be ticketed and will be complimentary to the general public.
Former season ticket members encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 to explore other philanthropic opportunities that align with their passions, make a meaningful impact and continue their support of UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA. VAF Priority Points determine one’s ranking when assigning season and single-game ticket(s) and parking locations for all home-ticketed athletics events, as well as for postseason athletics events for all sports.
Noting the 2025 Cavaliers
- The 2025 roster features 17 returners and 13 newcomers. Among those returning are captains Umberto Pelà and Albin Gash as well as MLS SuperDraft selections Nick Dang and AJ Smith.
- The 2025 Cavalier schedule includes seven opponents that were selected to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship — those teams accounted for 11 wins, six third-round appearances, three quarterfinal appearances and one appearance in the College Cup.
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a top-16 seed and first round bye in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship for the third consecutive season
- The Cavaliers are one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons (Virginia, Clemson, Duke, SMU, Stanford). Of those teams, UVA is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- Virginia is coming off its second ACC Semifinal appearance in the last three seasons
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. Over his 29 seasons at UVA, he has amassed a record of 383-163-74. Gelnovatch has guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.