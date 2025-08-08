Virginia Hosts VMI in Preseason Exhibition Saturday, Meet the Team Event to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia’ mens soccer team is set to open preseason play when the Cavaliers welcome VMI to Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition game on Saturday (Aug. 9), the first of two exhibitions ahead of the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The match will serve as the first of a double-header with the Virginia women’s soccer team who take on DC Power at 8 p.m.

Meet the Team

Following Saturday’s match, the team will host an autograph session where fans will have an opportunity to have a poster signed by the players.

𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 🤝 𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 See you at Klöckner tomorrow night when we get our preseason started! We will host a meet the team event following the match! 🗓️ Aug. 9

🕔 5 p.m.

📰 https://t.co/V94srrRsY8 pic.twitter.com/nDxyOXgg6G — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 8, 2025

Match Day Information

Admission to each of Virginia’s exhibition matches is free

For exhibition matches, concession stands will not be open

A clear bag policy will not be enforced and fans are welcome to bring outside food and beverage (excluding alcohol)

Virginia’s exhibition games will not be streamed

Exhibition Schedule

Date Opponent Kickoff Time Saturday, Aug. 9 VMI 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 Georgetown 7 p.m.

*All exhibitions will be held at Klöckner Stadium

"The confidence comes from preparation." pic.twitter.com/ABIV6DRhJb — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 6, 2025

Season Opener/Complimentary Admission

Virginia will open the 2025 season at home when the Cavaliers host San Diego State on Thursday (Aug. 21) at 8 p.m.