Virginia Welcomes James Madison for Exhibition on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team is set to open preseason play on Saturday (August 16) with an exhibition match against James Madison at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia vs. James Madison
Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 16 • 3 p.m.
Location: Aquatic and Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: N/A
Live Stats: N/A
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-666 (.510) all-time.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia returns Zoey Dood, Kate Dean, Becca Wight and Lauryn Bowie as starters from the historic 2024 squad.
- The 2025 roster features seven newcomers, highlighted by freshman Reagan Ennist and graduate transfer Jasmine Robinson.
- The Cavaliers ranked ninth in the preseason ACC coaches poll, the highest of the Wells era.
- UVA finished the 2024 campaign with 21 wins, the most since 2006.