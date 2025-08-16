Virginia Welcomes James Madison for Exhibition on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team is set to open preseason play on Saturday (August 16) with an exhibition match against James Madison at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia vs. James Madison

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 16 • 3 p.m.

Location: Aquatic and Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: N/A

Live Stats: N/A

