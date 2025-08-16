Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Virginia Welcomes James Madison for Exhibition on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team is set to open preseason play on Saturday (August 16) with an exhibition match against James Madison at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia vs. James Madison

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 16 • 3 p.m.

Location: Aquatic and Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: N/A

Live Stats: N/A

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION

  • All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
  • Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
  • Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.

SEASON OVERVIEW

  • This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
  • In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-666 (.510) all-time.
  • Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

 NOTING THE HOOS

  • Virginia returns Zoey Dood, Kate Dean, Becca Wight and Lauryn Bowie as starters from the historic 2024 squad.
  • The 2025 roster features seven newcomers, highlighted by freshman Reagan Ennist and graduate transfer Jasmine Robinson.
  • The Cavaliers ranked ninth in the preseason ACC coaches poll, the highest of the Wells era.
  • UVA finished the 2024 campaign with 21 wins, the most since 2006.

