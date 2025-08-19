Hoos Put Summer to Good Use

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For about six weeks this summer, the sounds of a basketball team at work regularly filled the women’s practice gym at John Paul Jones Arena.

It’s quieter in there now, but with the start of the fall semester nearing, that will soon change. And when the Cavaliers reconvene at JPJ next week, head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said, they’ll be in a good place.

Since the end of last season, UVA has added seven transfers and a freshman, and the summer practices gave the newcomers an opportunity to mesh with returning players Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

“I love the character of the group,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “They’re just competitors. I think everyone wants to be great, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to be the best version of themselves, and they grind. I think everybody who transferred here obviously came here for a second chance to really showcase their talent and their versatility.”

Gabby White, a 5-foot-10 guard from Chapel Hill, N.C., is the lone first-year on the roster. The transfers are 6-foot-5 Adeang Ring (Central Florida), 6-foot-4 Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), 6-foot-4 Caitlin Weimar (NC State), 6-foot-4 Danelle Arigbabu (West Virginia), 6-foot-3 Romi Levy (South Florida), 6-foot-2 Sa’Myah Smith (LSU) and 5-foot-9 Raiane Dias Dos Santos (Florida State).

Led by Johnson, an All-ACC guard, the Wahoos finished 17-15 in 2024-25. The talent level on the current roster is significantly higher, Johnson said.

“It’s miles from where it’s been,” she said, “but I think most of all I’m just amazed by how well we get along. The chemistry, it just instantly clicked. There wasn’t a waiting period. And I think that despite all the talent, everyone’s a good person. We’re all competitors, but we all get along really well together. We go at it in practice but off the court we’re best friends.”

Brown had a similar assessment of the newcomers.

“It’s just a good group of people, first and foremost,” she said on a recent Wahoo Central Podcast. “We all care about each other. We want to see each other succeed … I would say that everybody’s just committed to being the best that they can for the team.”

Also new to the program is assistant coach Ronald Hughey, who came to UVA in late March after 11 seasons leading the women’s program at the University of Houston. Agugua-Hamilton has charged Hughey with shoring up the Cavaliers’ defense.

“He brings a lot of energy, a lot of good energy, especially with defense,” Brown said. “He’s already helped us a lot, and you can definitely tell that he was a head coach for a long time. He has that demeanor about him. He pushes us hard and he’s been really good.”

Johnson’s take?

“Love Hughey,” she said, smiling. “He’s a loud one, but he’s very insightful. Everything he says has good benefits.”

For various reasons, by the latter part of last season Virginia’s rotation usually consisted of only six players. Depth shouldn’t be an issue for the Hoos in 2025-26. Having so many options is helpful, but “either way it’s a problem,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her fourth year at Virginia.

“Last year was a problem because we weren’t deep, and I’ve always been successful with being deep,” she said. “And this year is going to be a problem because we’ve got 13 talented players, and obviously you can’t play 13 players. So it’s a good problem to have. I think we’re gonna be very competitive. Practices are very competitive already, because you gotta bring it every day. If you wanna play, you gotta compete, and you gotta compete every day at a high level. So I love that. That’s where you really build championship teams.”