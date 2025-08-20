2025 Virginia Football Preseason Honors

For the top senior QB in the nation💪@Chandleram4 on the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward Watch List 🔥#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/mIrvYBrMIs
#0 Antonio Clary, S → Bio
#2 Stevie Bracey, LB → Bio
#4 Chandler Morris, QB → Bio
#5 Kam Robinson, LB → Bio
#6 Cazeem Moore, DE → Bio
#6 Cam Ross, WR → Bio
#7 Jahmal Edrine, WR → Bio
#11 Trell Harris, WR → Bio
#14 Fisher Camac, DE → Bio
#20 Xavier Brown, RB → Bio
#38 Daniel Sparks, P → Bio
#52 McKale Boley, OL → Bio
#54 Makilan Thomas, OL → Bio
#69 Bryce Robinson, LS → Bio
#76 Brady Wilson, C → Bio
6-0 / 204 / Graduate StudentJacksonville, Fla. / Sandalwood / @AntonioClary / @antonioclary_
6-0 / 235 / SeniorAtlanta, Ga. / Lovett School / @Stevie_Bracey / @stevie.bracey
Lovett School
6-0 / 192 / Graduate StudentHighland Park, Texas / Highland Park / Oklahoma/TCU/North Texas / @Chandleram4 / @chandlermorris4
6-2 / 234 / JuniorTappahannock, Va. / Essex / @Kamrenrobinsonn / @nonstopkamm
6-4 / 252 / SeniorVanceboro, N.C. / West Craven / Elon / @cazeemmoore / @CazeemMoore
5-10 / 186 / Graduate StudentNewark, Del. / St. John's College / UConn/James Madison / @camross07 / @_camross7
6-3 / 221 / SeniorFort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale / FAU/Purdue / @jahmallll / @EdrineJahmal
6-0 / 200 / SeniorLa Grange, Ill. / Nazareth Academy / @HarrisQuentrell / @trell18harris / Kent State
6-7 / 248 / SeniorGilbert, Ariz. / Highland / UNLV / @fishercamac / @fishercamac
5-10 / 198 / SeniorLexington, Ky. / Lexington Christian / @XavierBrown22 / @zeyy_._
6-6 / 217 / Graduate StudentGadsden, Ala. / Gadsden City / Minnesota / @Dsparks115 / @dsparks_14
6-5 / 316 / SeniorHattiesburg, Miss. / Oak Grove / @boley_mckale / @Mckale.boley
6-3 / 315 / Graduate StudentLittle Rock, Ark. / Central / Arkansas State / @_makilan.t / @MakilanT
6-2 / 298 / Graduate StudentSpanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort / UAB / @bradywilson72 / @bradywilsonOL