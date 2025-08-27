Virginia Squash Announces 2025-26 Schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Mark Allen has announced the schedules for the men’s and women’s squash teams’ 2025-26 seasons.

Virginia’s home slate is highlighted by hosting the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships Feb. 13-15 at the McArthur Squash Center. This will be the third time that the Cavaliers have hosted the MASC Championships.

The regular-season home slate features visits from three Ivy League schools in Harvard (Dec. 5), Cornell (Dec. 6) and Princeton (Jan. 10).

For the second consecutive year, the CSA Individual Championships will be held independently of the team championships and will take place from January 23 to 27 in New York City.

The site for the CSA Team Championships has yet to be determined.