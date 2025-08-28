Cavaliers Open 2025 Season at DC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team kicks off the 2025 campaign with the DC Challenge tournament this weekend. UVA will complete in three matches starting on Friday (Aug. 29) with the season opener against Georgetown at 6 p.m. before taking on George Washington at 3 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 30). Opening weekend concludes on Sunday (Aug. 31) with a contest at Howard slated for a 1 p.m. first serve.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Georgetown

Date/Time: Friday, Aug. 29 • 6 p.m.

Location: McDonough Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia at George Washington

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 30 • 3 p.m.

Location: Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: Sidearm

Matchup: Virginia vs. Howard

Date/Time: Sunday, Aug. 31 • 1 p.m.

Location: Burr Gymnasium (Washington, D.C.)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: Sidearm

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Hoyas of Georgetown are meeting for the 27th time in the season opener. UVA leads the all-time series 15-11 and downed Georgetown 3-0 during the last meeting in 2021.

Despite Virginia winning the last meeting in 2016, George Washington prevailed in 10 of the 16 all-time matches.

Howard and Virginia have only met three times on the volleyball court with the Cavaliers taking two of the three meetings, including a sweep in 2023.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book .

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.

The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.

Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Regean Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.

LOOK HOOS BACK

The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.

Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.

The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round the rest of the class.

THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24