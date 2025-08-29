Brown Looking to Make New Memories

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the season opener against Coastal Carolina approaching, University of Virginia tailback Xavier Brown has been reminded countless times about the finest performance of his college career.

In Conway, S.C., Brown rushed nine times for 171 yards last year in UVA’s 43-24 win over Coastal at sold-out Brooks Stadium. That made him the first Cavalier since Bryce Perkins in 2019 to run for at least 150 yards in a game, and Brown takes pride in that feat. But he doesn’t want to live in the past.

“Last year is last year,” Brown said this week. “This is a new year to prove myself and for us to prove ourselves as a team.”

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia kicks off its fourth season under head coach Tony Elliott at Scott Stadium. If Brown surprised the Chanticleers with his tour de force in 2024, that won’t be the case this year.

“I’m sure that’s all up on their walls and bulletin boards down there,” UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Wednesday with a smile.

Like Brown, Kitchings has put the one-sided win over Coastal behind him.

“That’s last year,” Kitchings said.

Brown’s talent has never been in question, but injuries slowed his progress at Virginia. As a true freshman in 2022, he was named UVA’s offensive rookie of the year, but elbow and triceps injuries limited him to only two games in 2023. He was more durable last season, when he appeared in 11 games and averaged a team-high 6.1 yards per carry.

He carried the ball 80 times (for 488 yards and one touchdown) in 2024. In the retrospect, running backs coach Keith Gaither said, that wasn’t enough.

“When we went back to our self-scout, he was probably one of the top four running backs in the ACC,” Gaither said. “For his big-play ability, we just didn’t give him enough touches.”

The 5-foot-10 Brown, who’s from Lexington, Ky., has worked with UVA’s strength and conditioning coaches, athletic trainers and nutritionists to become more durable.

“We made a plan just to make sure I could stay on the field longer,” said Brown, a media studies major who’s on track to graduate in December.

He weighed 183 pounds when he arrived on Grounds in 2022. He’s now close to 200. Brown said he’s focused on adding “more muscle mass and losing body fat and just making myself more able to take more hits.”

In addition to becoming more durable, Brown said, he’s focused on “getting better with my feet and my body control. I think that was one thing last year that I was less efficient on, that I could have worked on. And that’s one thing I really attacked in the offseason, just my footwork and being able to get in and out of cuts and make cuts and things like that.”