GAMEDAY: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina

Tomorrow. 🏟️#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/XMmSv3Na8y
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 29, 2025
Gameday Quick Links
"We really, really need a big crowd to be there early, to be loud and create an imposing atmosphere for the opponent on Saturday."– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott
GAMEDAY ENHANCEMENTS
Virginia Athletics is proud to unveil several gameday enhancements for the 2025 season. → Read More
- Affordability initiatives
- Fan Fest and premium tailgating at O-Hill green space
- Enhanced shuttle and parking offerings
- Premium behind-the-scenes experiences
- New LED ribbon boards
- Concession upgrades
- Interactive stadium map in the Virginia Sports mobile app
Download the official Virginia Sports mobile app!
Stay Informed!
Text HOOSFB to 434-826-2868 to subscribe and receive marketing promotions gameday taffic updates and weather alerts for the entire season.
Have An Issue?
For questions, concerns, or to report an issue, text HOOSHELP to 434-826-2717.
Message and data rates may apply. Text messages are sent on an as-needed basis.
This service is provided per the Terms of Use: https://www.getrave.com/help/Terms.action, and Privacy Policy: https://www.getrave.com/help/Privacy.action. Text STOP to 226787 to cancel or HELP for tech support.
Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network
Returning to the big screen August 30th… The Ride is back! Be in your seats at Scott Stadium tomorrow to kick off the 2025 football season!
🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/q0k2WVhYtd
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) August 29, 2025
Tune in to the HOOS this Saturday 🎙️ 📺#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Qgygz3DvZ7
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 28, 2025
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 📈
The Virginia Athletics department has announced several fan experience enhancements for the 2025 Virginia Football season. Head to our website to learn more!
🎟️ https://t.co/Wgio2ThG5A
📰 https://t.co/oSXBzePFNI
🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/QYUANjIYTg
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) August 28, 2025
It’s an 𝓞𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮 𝓞𝓾𝓽. 🔶🔶#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/54AxJbU7OH
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 27, 2025
New this season: Premium Seating!
Located in sections 301 and 302, our Loge seats combine comfort, exclusivity, and convenience with in-seat food and beverage service. Perfect for couples, families, or small groups who want to enjoy gameday in style.
🎟️ https://t.co/G5MZktjXj4 pic.twitter.com/akWxUxw8aP
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) August 27, 2025