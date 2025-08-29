Virginia Downs Georgetown in Season Opener

Coach Wells on tonight's win ⚔️
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (1-0) opened its 2025 campaign by defeating the Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) in three sets (25-17, 29-27, 25-17) at McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday night (Aug. 29).
Lauryn Bowie paced the Cavaliers in the season opener with a team-best nine kills and six blocks. Reagan Ennist and Kaydence Boothe each registered eight kills while Katie Barrier had a match-high 22 digs on the defensive end.
With the win, UVA moves to 4-1 in season opener during the Shannon Wells era, including three-straight sweeps.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Set 1: Virginia 25, Georgetown 17
After falling behind 3-0 in the early going of the set, the Cavaliers took control with a 10-0 run that was powered by three aces, a block and a kill from Boothe. Jasmine Robinson and Bowie teamed up for back-to-back blocks that pushed the Virginia advantage to 15-7. In the later stages, Ennist made it a 23-14 set with the first two kills of her UVA career.
Set 2: Virginia 29, Georgetown 27
The second set proved to be more of a back-and-forth affair as the two teams played to seven different ties. Following a 20-20 tie, the two squads continued to trade points until a Georgetown service error and a Becca Wight kill helped Virginia claim victory.
Set 3: Virginia 25, Georgetown 17
Led by Ennist and Boothe, Virginia sprinted out to an 8-2 advantage to take a commanding lead early in the final set. The Hoyas clawed their way back to within four at 10-6 before UVA strung along six-straight points that were punctuated by Vivian Miller’s first kill in a Cavalier uniform. One last Georgetown push was thwarted with a Hoya attack error before another Miller kill sealed the season-opening sweep.
WITH THE WIN
- The Cavaliers are now 30-17 all-time in season openers and have won 10 of the last 12 such contests.
- UVA moves to 16-11 all-time against Georgetown.
- Virginia has won its fourth consecutive season openers under head coach Shannon Wells.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- UVA out-hit Georgetown .276 to .117.
- Virginia tallied six service aces on the night to the Hoyas’ one.
- Reagan Ennist, Jasmine Robinson, Vivian Miller, Caroline Lang, Katie Barrier and Hannah Scott all made their Cavalier debut on Friday.
- In total, 15 Cavaliers made an appearance in the season opener.
UP NEXT
Virginia will take on George Washington (0-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 30) at the Charles E. Smith Center. The contest is set to be streamed on ESPN+.