Virginia Downs Georgetown in Season Opener

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (1-0) opened its 2025 campaign by defeating the Georgetown Hoyas (0-1) in three sets (25-17, 29-27, 25-17) at McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday night (Aug. 29).

Lauryn Bowie paced the Cavaliers in the season opener with a team-best nine kills and six blocks. Reagan Ennist and Kaydence Boothe each registered eight kills while Katie Barrier had a match-high 22 digs on the defensive end.

With the win, UVA moves to 4-1 in season opener during the Shannon Wells era, including three-straight sweeps.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, Georgetown 17



After falling behind 3-0 in the early going of the set, the Cavaliers took control with a 10-0 run that was powered by three aces, a block and a kill from Boothe. Jasmine Robinson and Bowie teamed up for back-to-back blocks that pushed the Virginia advantage to 15-7. In the later stages, Ennist made it a 23-14 set with the first two kills of her UVA career.

Set 2: Virginia 29, Georgetown 27

The second set proved to be more of a back-and-forth affair as the two teams played to seven different ties. Following a 20-20 tie, the two squads continued to trade points until a Georgetown service error and a Becca Wight kill helped Virginia claim victory.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Georgetown 17

Led by Ennist and Boothe, Virginia sprinted out to an 8-2 advantage to take a commanding lead early in the final set. The Hoyas clawed their way back to within four at 10-6 before UVA strung along six-straight points that were punctuated by Vivian Miller’s first kill in a Cavalier uniform. One last Georgetown push was thwarted with a Hoya attack error before another Miller kill sealed the season-opening sweep.

WITH THE WIN

The Cavaliers are now 30-17 all-time in season openers and have won 10 of the last 12 such contests.

UVA moves to 16-11 all-time against Georgetown.

Virginia has won its fourth consecutive season openers under head coach Shannon Wells.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

UVA out-hit Georgetown .276 to .117.

Virginia tallied six service aces on the night to the Hoyas’ one.

Reagan Ennist, Jasmine Robinson, Vivian Miller, Caroline Lang, Katie Barrier and Hannah Scott all made their Cavalier debut on Friday.

In total, 15 Cavaliers made an appearance in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Virginia will take on George Washington (0-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 30) at the Charles E. Smith Center. The contest is set to be streamed on ESPN+.