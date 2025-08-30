Cavaliers Prevail in Four Sets over George Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the second match of the DC Challenge, the Virginia volleyball team (2-0) toppled the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-1) in four sets (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21) at the Charles E. Smith Center on Saturday.

The Cavaliers were led offensively by career days from Becca Wight and Kadynce Boothe. Wight tallied a career-high 13 kills, while Boothe posted the first double-double of her career with 11 kills and 16 digs. On defense, Kate Barrier notched a match-best 18 digs and Jasmine Robinson led all Cavaliers with three total blocks.

Not to be outdone, Zoey Dood also claimed a career-best in aces with four and assists with 23 in the victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: George Washington 25, Virginia 18

To open the contest, George Washington jumped out to a 10-4 advantage before UVA battled back to tie the set at 12-12 following an attack error by the Revolutionaries. After a tie at 15-all, George Washington tallied a pair of 3-0 runs to take control of the first set.

Set 2: Virginia 25, George Washington 21

In a set where the Cavaliers hit .419 as a squad, UVA jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. After a 10-10 tie, Virginia took command of the set with an 11-5 run that was powered by three kills from Vivian Miller.

Set 3: Virginia 25, George Washington 23

George Washington sprinted out to a 7-0 lead before Kaydence Boothe got the Hoos on the board with a kill. UVA answered to tie the set at 9-9 with a 6-0 run of its own that Jasmine Robinson led on the offensive and defensive ends. The two squads traded points before Virginia claimed six of the final seven points of the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, George Washington 21

Virginia opened the fourth and final set with three consecutive aces from Zoey Dood. The Revolutionaries tied the game at 4-4 to set up a back-and-forth affair where neither team led by more than a pair of points. Powered by Dood and Wight, UVA claimed victory with an 8-2 run to close out the set and the match.

WITH THE WIN

The Cavaliers move to 2-0 for the third time in the Shannon Wells era.

UVA improves to 7-10 against George Washington, all-time.

UP NEXT

UVA will close out the DC Challenge on Sunday (Aug. 31) at Howard. The first serve is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.