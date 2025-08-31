Virginia Sweeps Howard to Close Out DC Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the final match of the DC Challenge, the Virginia Volleyball team (3-0) dispatched the Howard Bison (1-2) in three sets (25-18, 25-17, 26-24) on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 31) at Burr Gymnasium.

Kadynce Booth led the way offensively for the Cavaliers with a career-high 12 kills in the contest. Vivian Miller added 11 more kills of her own while Lauryn Bowie tallied nine kills to aid in the UVA attack on Sunday. Caroline Lang collected a match-high 2.5 blocks to go along with 14 digs from Katie Barrier on the defense for UVA.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, Howard 18

In the opening set of Sunday’s matinee, the two squads traded points in the early going until UVA took control with a 5-0 run, which put the Cavaliers ahead at 20-14. Virginia stifled an attempted Bison comeback by tallying four of the final five points to take the set.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Howard 17

Virginia set the tone early in the second set by scoring six of the first nine points in the game. The Cavaliers steadily held the advantage until UVA strung together an 8-0 run that highlighted by back-to-back service aces from Zoey Dood. Lang closed out the set with a kill as Virginia hit .400 in the frame.

Set 3: Virginia 26, Howard 24

The Cavaliers carried momentum deep into the third set as UVA collected 10 of the first 15 points of the game. Virginia continued to control the contest and had match point at 24-19 following a Vivian Miller kill before the Bison of Howard mounted a 5-0 run to tie the set at 24-24. On the heels of the run, UVA clinched the set and the match on back-to-back Howard errors.

WITH THE WIN

The Cavaliers move to 3-0 for the second consecutive season. The last time Virginia opened back-to-back seasons at 3-0 was the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

UVA improves to 3-1 all-time against Howard.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia outhit Howard .386 to .232 in the three-set victory.

To close out the weekend, Kadynce Booth tallied back-to-back double-digit kill totals for the first time in her career.

Zoey Dood tied her career-high with four service aces.

Caroline Lang made her first career start on Sunday against Howard.

UP NEXT

Virginia will return home to host its home opener on Thursday (Sept. 4) against VCU as part of the Cavalier Classic. First serve for the VCU match is slated for 6 p.m. at the Aquatics & Fitness Center and will be streamed on ACCNX.