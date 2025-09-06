Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
GAMEDAY: Virginia at NC State

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
NC State Wolfpack
NC State Wolfpack
Raleigh, N.C. (Carter-Finley Stadium)
TV: ESPN2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its dominant 48-7 season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina, Virginia (1-0) plays its first road game at NC State (1-0) Saturday (Sept. 6) at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network. The game will not count toward either team’s ACC record.

GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: Noon
Television: ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381

Full game preview

"We got the result that we wanted. Now let's recommit to the process, go back to work. And I told them – I said, 'congratulations, you get to go do it all over again.' And that's the real challenge."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott

Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Sep.t 2)

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Coastal Carolina Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

Cinematic Recap: Virginia 48, Coastal Carolina 7

