GAMEDAY: Virginia at NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its dominant 48-7 season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina, Virginia (1-0) plays its first road game at NC State (1-0) Saturday (Sept. 6) at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network. The game will not count toward either team’s ACC record.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: Noon
Television: ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381
"We got the result that we wanted. Now let's recommit to the process, go back to work. And I told them – I said, 'congratulations, you get to go do it all over again.' And that's the real challenge."– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott
TEAM INFORMATION
