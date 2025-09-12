GAMEDAY GUIDE: Virginia vs. William & Mary

🚨 Shuttle Update 🚨

Beginning with the William & Mary game (Sept. 13), postgame shuttles bound for JPJ, Darden, D3, and North Grounds will operate on a single-looped route. Prior to boarding a postgame shuttle, fans should confirm their destination (Fontaine Research Park OR JPJ/Darden/D3/North Grounds), enter the correct queue lines at the east or west gates, and follow posted signage. For added convenience, all pregame shuttles will drop off at both the east and west gates of Scott Stadium.

Free gameday parking remains available for fans at Fontaine Research Park, JPJ Arena, and North Grounds/D3. All designated free lots are ADA accessible and supported by ADA accessible shuttles to and from Scott Stadium. Accessible parking spaces and shuttle pickup locations can be found on the Scott Stadium interactive map.

Pregame Shuttles

Fontaine Research Park

Shuttles pick up in front of the Fontaine Parking Garage and in front of building No. 545 on the south side of the facility. Drop-off at Scott Stadium is located at both the east and west gates.

John Paul Jones Arena

Shuttles pick up at the bus shelter located on Massie Rd and will proceed east toward Emmet St. Drop-off at Scott Stadium is located at both the east and west gates.

D3/North Grounds

Shuttles pick up at the D3 lot entrance and have expanded to include The Park as capacity permits. Drop-off at Scott Stadium is located at both the east and west gates.

Postgame Shuttles

Fontaine Research Park

Shuttles pick up in front of the east and west gates and drop off at the Fontaine Parking Garage and in front of building No. 545 on the south side of the facility. Upon drop-off, postgame shuttles will use the 250 Bypass to loop back to Alderman Rd for additional trips (not a stop for passengers).

JPJ/Darden/D3/North Grounds

Postgame shuttles for JPJ, Darden, D3 and North Grounds operate on a single-looped route. Shuttles pick up in front of the east and west gates and drop off at all locations (JPJ Arena, Darden Parking Garage, D3 and The Park).