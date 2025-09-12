Virginia Travels to No. 6 Louisville Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team (3-1-1, 0-0-1 ACC) is set to travel to No. 6 Louisville (5-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) at Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 13). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
How to Follow:
Saturday night’s match against Louisville will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- Saturday’s match will mark the 10th meeting between Virginia and Louisville. Virginia holds a 4-4-1 record in the all-time series.
- Virginia is set for its second consecutive road matchup with a top-10 opponent.
- Louisville has started the 2025 season with five consecutive clean sheets
- Virginia has been shutout just once in its last 18 matches dating back to Oct. 1, 2024.
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. He has amassed a record of 386-164-75 and guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia is set for its second straight ACC road match against a top-10 opponent.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 11 results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with six of those results coming on the road:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play
Last Time Against the Cards
- The last time these teams met, unranked Virginia recorded a 3-0 win over No. 8 Louisville at Klöckner Stadium.
- Reese Miller recorded an assist in the last meeting between the two teams and is the only player on either roster to have factored into a goal in the series.
Dos Santos: Instant Impact
- The Cavalier team has scored five goals in four games, each coming from a different player.
- Boston College transfer Marco Dos Santos leads the team and the ACC with four assists.
- Dos Santos has been the primary assister on each of the goals he has set up. Additionally, each Dos Santos assist has set up a UVA go-ahead goal.
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.