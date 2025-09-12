Virginia Travels to No. 6 Louisville Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team (3-1-1, 0-0-1 ACC) is set to travel to No. 6 Louisville (5-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) at Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 13). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

How to Follow:

Saturday night’s match against Louisville will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).