Orange and Blue Classic: Saturday Recap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing this weekend at the lone home tournament of the fall, the Orange & Blue Classic being held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 12-14, at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The matches are scheduled to be played at the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility. Live video streams will be available, but there will not be live scoring.
The tournament features singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, VCU and Georgetown competing.
Action begins at 9 a.m. all three days with two waves of matches. The Cavaliers will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The matches are free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 12 Recap
The Cavaliers went 6-0 in singles against players from Georgetown, winning all six courts in straight sets. The Cavaliers also swept doubles, with Keegan Rice and Doug Yaffa winning their match at No. 2 6-0.
Saturday, Sept. 13 Recap
The Cavaliers won two of three doubles matches and four of six in singles as they faced players from Penn and Virginia Tech. Keegan Rice and Stiles Brockett both won their matches in straight sets. Dylan Dietrich, ranked No. 9 in the preseason ITA singles rankings, suffered an upset, falling in three sets against Penn’s Manfredi Graziani.
RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 12
Doubles
#18 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Burke Pablo.Zamaan Moledina (GTWN) 6-2
Keegan Rice/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Jacob Mann/James O’Sullivan (GTWN) 6-0
Jangjun Kim/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Henry Williams/Jonah Hille (GTWN) 6-3
Singles
#98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Sahil Morey (GTWN) 6-0, 6-2
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. James O’Sullivan (GTWN) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Burke Pablo (GTWN) 6-0, 6-4
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Jacob Mann (GTWN) 6-0, 6-2
RESULTS
Saturday, Sept. 13
Doubles
Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Manfredi Graziani/Vojtech Vales (Penn) 7-6(5)
Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Shaurya Bharadwaj/Nischal Spurling (Penn) 6-1
Ilyas Fahim/Patrik Jurina (VT) def. Roy Horovitz/Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-4
Singles
#117 Manfredi Graziani (Penn) def. #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2)
#98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Ilyas Fahim (VT) 7-5, 6-2
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Shaurya Bharadwaj 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Vojtech Vales (Penn) 7-5, 6-3
Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Nischal Spurling (Penn) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
Drew Fishback (VT) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3