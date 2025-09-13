Orange and Blue Classic: Saturday Recap

The matches are scheduled to be played at the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility. Live video streams will be available, but there will not be live scoring.

The tournament features singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, VCU and Georgetown competing.

Action begins at 9 a.m. all three days with two waves of matches. The Cavaliers will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The matches are free and open to the public.