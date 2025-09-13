Waylee Makes Most of Opportunity in Runaway Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team has an abundance of talented tailbacks, and it can be challenging for the coaching staff to find playing time for all of them.

Harrison Waylee, a graduate transfer from the University of Wyoming, has a résumé as impressive as any in the running backs room, but he didn’t carry the ball last weekend in UVA’s 35-31 loss to NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

That was partly because another Virginia tailback, J’Mari Taylor, rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Even so, head coach Tony Elliott apologized to Waylee.

“We should have got him in the game,” Elliott said. “But he handled it well … He didn’t complain. He didn’t say anything. He just showed back up to work. He is who he is. That’s what I like about him. He’s got such an even keeled temperament. He’s never too high, never too low, shows up every single day, asks good questions. He handled it like a pro.”

Waylee got another opportunity Saturday against William & Mary, and he responded by rushing for 151 yards, the 14th time he’s hit the 100-yard mark in a college career that began at Northern Illinois.

No. 21 also ran for three touchdowns, tying his career high, in Virginia’s 55-16 romp at Scott Stadium. The first two covered 2 and 8 yards, respectively; the third put Waylee into the UVA record book.

🔥 THE LONGEST RUSH IN PROGRAM HISTORY 🔥@hwaylee02 📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/YuDMDRgpUK — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 13, 2025

Until Saturday, the longest rush in program history was Mikell Simpson’s 96-yard TD run against Texas Tech in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 2008. Waylee surpassed that with a 97-yard run in the third quarter Saturday.

“I love how the football gods work,” said Elliott, who added that because Waylee “was humble and handled it the right way, I believe he was rewarded the right way.”

Waylee, who’s from Johnston, Iowa, said that when he was informed about the school record, “I was just like, ‘What are you talking about?’ But it was pretty cool about that. And what was working today is just that the O-line was just moving [defenders]. So I’ve got to give all the credit to them.”

On his record-setting touchdown run, Waylee said, he didn’t turn around to see if any Tribe defenders were gaining on him, but he glanced at the huge videoboard toward which he was headed.

“Just a little bit,” Waylee said, laughing. “I’m considered the slowest guy in the running back room, so I was like, ‘I just gotta show these guys that I can actually run.’ ”

For the Cavaliers (2-1), tailbacks scored five of their seven touchdowns against the Tribe (1-2). In addition to Waylee’s three, Xavier Brown and Taylor had one each. Another tailback, Noah Vaughn, carried eight times for a career-high 101 yards before leaving the game with an apparent high-ankle sprain.

“It’s just a competitive group,” Elliott said. “And what they’re doing is they’re embracing the competition, and it’s making each one of them better. And so they’re not pressing, but when they go out there, they’re just ready and they’re prepared.”

Waylee said: “Our room is really good. J’Mari, X, Noah, me, and even the guys after us, too. We’re all really good. So anybody can go out there and do what happened today.”

PAYING TRIBUTE: It was UVA Strong Day, and Elliott wanted to see his team perform to a standard that would honor the memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry: the three Cavalier players slain in a November 2022 shooting on Grounds.

Members of their families served as honorary captains Saturday, as did Mike Holllins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded in the shooting. Hollins recovered and played tailback for the Hoos in 2023.

“What we wanted to do today was just bring glory to those guys’ legacy,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth year at Virginia.

From the start, UVA overwhelmed William & Mary, which competes in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision and has lost seven straight games in this series. Wideout Kam Courtney scored Virginia’s first touchdown, racing 23 yards on a reverse to cap the game’s opening possession, and the Tribe never recovered. The Cavaliers had 457 yards of offense and led 42-7 at the half.

Until Saturday, the 691 yards of total offense Virginia gained at Scott Stadium against Davidson in 1968 ranked as the most in school history. The Hoos finished with 700 against the Tribe.

Moreover, the 55 points were the most UVA has scored since a 55-15 rout of Abilene Christian at Scott Stadium in November 2020. Davis, a wide receiver, and Perry, a linebacker, each scored a TD in that game.

“It’s been a very challenging week for a lot of folks within the program,” Elliott said, “especially the folks that were here back in November of ‘22. Everybody wanted to have a day like today in remembrance of Lavel, Devin and D’Sean.”

Davis, Chandler and Perry wore jersey numbers 1, 15 and 41, respectively, as Cavaliers. Linebacker James Jackson, who’s in his fifth year in the program, is wearing No. 1 this season in memory of Davis.

For the Cavaliers to have played so well Saturday makes the victory “super memorable,” Jackson said. “That’s what we wanted to do, and it’s hard to play to that level when you’re playing a team that you feel like you should beat. You’ve got to come in and live up to expectations, and that’s what we’re trying to do to honor Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean on their day. So it felt good.”