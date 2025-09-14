No. 5 Virginia Closes Non-Conference Slate With VCU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-0-1) closes its non-conference slate on Sunday (Sept. 14) when the Cavaliers host VCU (2-3-2) in a 5 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Admission to all Virginia home soccer matches is free this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s contest is streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia moved up in both polls this week, coming in at No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and moved up to No. 7 in the rankings released by Top Drawer Soccer after the win over #9 PSU

The Cavaliers opened ACC play with a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Duke on Thursday night to mark the team’s third straight result against a nationally-ranked opponent this season

The Thursday game with No. 2 Duke was the fourth game in a five-game homestand and third straight against a top-16 team (No. 16 Georgetown, No. 9 Penn State, No. 2 Duke)

It’s the second straight season that the Cavaliers have played a schedule that features three straight contests against teams ranked in the top 16 and two of those ranked in the top 10

The Sunday afternoon game against VCU closes a five-game homestand for the Hoos

Laney Rouse and Ella Carter each tallied a goal and an assist on Thursday night vs. Duke

It was Carter’s second game winner of the season with her first coming at West Virginia

Rouse scored her first goal since the 2022 season and her second career goal with the strike

Kiki Maki notched her first career assist with the connection on Lia Godfrey’s opening goal vs. Duke

Victoria Safradin tied a career high with six saves in the win over Duke, matching a total set against No. 3 Penn State and No. 16 Notre Dame in 2024 and Xavier in 2025

Safradin ranks as the ACC leader in save percentage and ninth nationally (.933) while also sitting atop the ACC leader board in shutouts (5) and third nationally

The Hoos have played the toughest schedule in the nation according to the latest report from the NCAA with opponents in games played posting a .756 winning percentage (31-8-6)

THE SERIES WITH VCU