Metcalf to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 16) and will take place at Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday show will feature student-athlete guest Drake Metcalf and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Since overcoming an Achillies injury that sidelined him last year, Metcalf started at right guard in Virginia’s first three games of the 2025 season. This Saturday (Sept. 20), the Cavaliers (3-0, 0-0 ACC) host Stanford (1-2, 1-0 ACC) – Metcalf’s former team – at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and VSRN. Metcalf and his fellow offensive teammates have been instrumental in helping the Wahoos lead the ACC in total offense (1,668), yards per rush (6.3) and rushing touchdowns (12). Additionally, Metcalf and the Cavaliers are one of just five FBS teams that have not allowed a sack so far this season. The last time UVA went three straight games without surrendering a sack was in 2011, when four members of that offensive line went on to play in the NFL.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.