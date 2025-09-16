ACC Opener Awaits Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — College football coaches learn a little more about their teams every week.

At the University of Virginia, Tony Elliott has seen his team consistently move the ball and score touchdowns in its first three games. With averages of 556 yards and 44.7 points per game, the Cavaliers (2-1) rank among the nation’s most productive football teams offensively.

“We’re putting out an exciting brand of offense,” quarterback Chandler Morris said. “It’s fun to watch.”

On the other side of the ball, the results have been mixed. UVA had few defensive breakdowns in wins over Coastal Carolina (48-7) and FCS member William & Mary (55-16), but neither of those teams has started well this season. In the Wahoos’ other game, Sept. 6 at Carter-Finley Stadium, they gave up 416 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to NC State.

Asked Tuesday about his defense, Elliott said the group is still “settling in. I think both the offense and defense are trying to figure out what their identity is, how to communicate properly together, playing a lot of different guys. So we’re starting to get a better sense of where we are. I think this week will be a really good challenge. We’ll know a lot more about our offense and defense as we get into ACC play.”

UVA’s game with NC State did not count in the ACC standings for either team. The Hoos’ conference opener is Saturday night, when they host Stanford (1-2 overall, 1-0 ACC) in a 7:30 game at Scott Stadium.

This will the first football game between these schools. Stanford, a former member of the Pac-12, joined the ACC last year but wasn’t on Virginia’s 2024 schedule.

The Cardinal is coming off a 30-20 win over Boston College in Palo Alto, Calif. Tailback Micah Ford rushed for a career-best 157 yards against BC.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Virginia defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter of the 6-foot, 220-pound Ford. “He’s a bigger guy, so tackling is going to be big for us. He can run through arm tackles, so it’s not going to be a type of deal where you come in with just one arm. He’ll run through that.”

To Elliott, the Cardinal’s ability to come up with, and then capitalize on, takeaways was the difference in the Boston College game. “But you just see that Stanford has the ability to run the football behind that big offensive line,” he said, “and they’ve got some big, thick running backs that come downhill and that are going to fall forward. The quarterback does a good job of distributing the ball, and I think their tight ends are as good as any that we’ve seen all year.”

The experience the Hoos gained by playing NC State, their only Power 4 opponent to date, should help them this weekend, Elliott said.

“I think you got a sense for the speed of the game and the physicality of the game,” he said. “Not saying that the other opponents that you play were not physical. But you get a test in league, even though it was non-conference, and [the Wolfpack is] one of the better teams in our league that’s won a lot of football games, that has recruited well over the last 10 years or so to be able to build their program holistically. So it was a really good opportunity for us to see where we were and to feel what it feels like to be in an ACC game as we get ready for Stanford coming in here Saturday night.”

KEY PIECE: The return of Kam Robinson figures to bolster the Hoos’ defense. Robinson, a junior linebacker, missed the first three games while recovering from a broken collarbone.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Carter said. “He can make a lot of plays. He’s already shown that throughout the years, so it’s gonna be a great addition for our defense.”

Robinson returned to practice last week on a limited basis and warmed up with his teammates before the W&M game at Scott Stadium on Saturday.

“We wanted him to get used to the game-day routine since he’d been out for a couple weeks,” Elliott said, “and that’s why we allowed him to warm up.”

Asked what Robinson means to the defense, Elliott said, “I think the film speaks for itself. You just go watch him play, and he’s a very, very fast, very instinctual, violent guy, can run sideline to sideline. So you get a very dynamic athlete back at the linebacker position.”