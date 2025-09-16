Dunbar Promoted to Associate Head Coach for Track & Field and Cross Country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s director of track & field and cross country, Vin Lananna, announced Tuesday (Sept. 16) that men’s assistant distance coach, Trevor Dunbar, has been promoted to associate head coach for Virginia’s track & field and cross country programs.

“I am pleased to announce that Trevor Dunbar has been promoted to Associate Head Coach at the University of Virginia,” said Lananna. “Coach Dunbar has been a passionate teacher and coach for the last four years at Viriginia. His stops at Boston University, Florida State, and Cal Berkley have been successful. He is proud alumnus of the University of Oregon He has a wonderful relationship with all the student athletes in all event areas. His track and field IQ is impressive, and his leadership qualities are brilliant.”

A native of Kodiak, Alaska, Dunbar joined the Virginia coaching staff back in the spring of 2021 as an assistant coach for the men’s distance group. He spent the season prior as an assistant coach at California after two seasons at Florida State as an operations assistant with the distance program. His coaching resume also includes a year of experience as a volunteer assistant at Boston University (2018-19) as well as a volunteer coach at his alma mater – Oregon (2014 to 2016). At Virginia, Dunbar is reunited with his collegiate coach – Vin Lananna – from the start of his career at Oregon.

Since his arrival on Grounds, Dunbar has assisted the Cavalier men’s distance runners to 41 All-ACC honors, 17 All-America performances and was part of the Virginia men’s historic 2024 outdoor season culminating in the first men’s ACC Outdoor Championship team title outright in program history scoring a total 107 points. The men’s team went on to finish eighth at the 2024 Outdoor NCAA Championships with 26 points and led by five First Team All-Americans and three honorable mention honors.

“I am incredibly excited for the future of the University of Virginia track and field program,” said Dunbar. “We are in a great position as a team. After four rewarding years here, it’s an honor to step into the role of Associate Head Coach. I’m grateful to Coach Lananna for his leadership and for the opportunity to serve this program. I look forward to continuing to build strong, positive relationships with our student-athletes and working together to pursue more championships in the seasons to come.”

With his leadership and profound knowledge of the sport, he has continued to make an impact on the entire program as Virginia stakes its claim on the national stage. Dunbar has helped to oversee the development of an impressive squad of milers during his time in Charlottesville as the Cavaliers put together a world class performance at the 2024 Penn Relays in the 4xMile as well as bringing home the first indoor NCAA title in the distance medley relay (DMR) in program history.

Dunbar will continue to assist the program in his new role as associate head coach of Virginia Track & Field/Cross Country.