Theus Excited About New Chapter in Coaching Career

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He played professionally in Holland and Germany and he’s worked briefly in Texas and New York, but Darius Theus is a Virginian through and through.

He’s spent most of his 34 years in this commonwealth—first in his native Portsmouth, then in Richmond and now in Charlottesville. And that, says head coach Ryan Odom, is among the many ways Theus adds value to the University of Virginia men’s basketball program.

A Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, Theus is in his first year as a UVA assistant coach. His colleagues include associate head coach Griff Aldrich, who grew up in Virginia Beach and played at Hampden-Sydney College.

“It helps a ton,” said Odom, who came to UVA from VCU in March. “You have to go everywhere to recruit, but when you think about our footprint and where we want and need to be very strong, these guys have spent a lot of time there. Deep relationships have been forged, and that’s really, really important when you’re trying to recruit in those states.”

An ultra-quick point guard, the 6-foot-3 Theus starred at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, where as a junior in February 2008 he found himself matched against Bethel High’s Jontel Evans in the Eastern Region semifinals.

Theus came into the game averaging 28 points in the postseason. “He was going on a scoring tear, giving everybody buckets,” Evans recalled, “and that’s all you heard, Darius Theus this and that.”

Evans helped limit Theus to 20 points in their battle, and Bethel pulled out a 58-53 win. Each graduated from high school in 2009, after which Evans headed to UVA and Theus, whom Tony Bennett had recruited at Washington State, to VCU.

Sixteen years later, Theus’ office is in the building—John Paul Jones Arena—where Evans harassed countless ball-handers in his four seasons as a Cavalier point guard.

“Great guy,” Evans said. “I’m so happy for him.”

Theus had a legendary career at VCU, where he totaled 462 assists and 237 steals in his four seasons. As a sophomore, playing for head coach Shaka Smart, he helped the Rams reach the Final Four, and Theus later worked at his alma mater under three head coaches: Will Wade, Mike Rhoades and Odom.

As a player, Theus was “one of the best leaders ever in VCU history,” Odom said, “and then to see him go from that to all of a sudden being a tremendous leader as a coach, that was really rewarding for me to watch him grow.”

Had he wanted to stay at VCU after Odom left for UVA in March, Theus said, there would have been a place for him on the new staff. But he didn’t hesitate to join Odom in Charlottesville.

“Coach Odom is the reason I’m here,” Theus said. “I love everything he’s about. Love him as a person, as a coach, and I really respect how he approaches the day to day. I wasn’t ready to not be a part of that anymore. I wanted to just be here with him.”

After winning the Atlantic 10 tournament in 2024-25, the Rams cut down nets in celebration, and “I want to help him do that here,” Theus said. “I know how much that would mean to him to cut down nets here, win a championship here, and that’s the main reason why I came here.”

Under Smart, the Rams’ trademark was the full-court press they called Havoc. Odom wants the press to be a weapon for Virginia, too, and Theus and fellow assistant coach Matt Henry have taken the lead in installing that in practice this semester.

Theus excelled “at stealing the ball and putting pressure on the other team’s point guard,” Odom said. “And so having him back there coaching our guards on that, and just everybody in general, is really, really important. That’s a big part of what we do.”