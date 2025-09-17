Virginia Opens ACC Play, Hosts Stanford Under the Lights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its highest scoring output from the last five years, Virginia (2-1), begins ACC play Saturday (Sept. 20), when the Cavaliers host Stanford (1-2, 1-0 ACC) for the inaugural matchup of the series. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 137 or 193

Shuttle Update

Postgame shuttles bound for JPJ, Darden, D3, and North Grounds will operate on a single-looped route. Prior to boarding a postgame shuttle, fans should confirm their destination (Fontaine Research Park OR JPJ/Darden/D3/North Grounds), enter the correct queue lines at the east or west gates, and follow posted signage. For added convenience, all pregame shuttles will drop off at both the east and west gates of Scott Stadium.

Free gameday parking remains available for fans at Fontaine Research Park, JPJ Arena, and North Grounds/D3. All designated free lots are ADA accessible and supported by ADA accessible shuttles to and from Scott Stadium. Accessible parking spaces and shuttle pickup locations can be found on the Scott Stadium interactive map. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →

Parking Update

The newly-opened Fontaine Parking Garage provides 1,000 additional free parking spaces for fans on UVA Football game days. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off fans in front of the garage as well as on the opposite side of Fontaine Research Park. The Fontaine shuttle will continue to drop off at the Scott Stadium West Gate located off Alderman Rd. The garage offers access to electric vehicle charging stations and portable restroom facilities. Grilling is strictly prohibited in or on top of the Fontaine Parking Garage. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →