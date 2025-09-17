Virginia Opens ACC Play, Hosts Stanford Under the Lights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its highest scoring output from the last five years, Virginia (2-1), begins ACC play Saturday (Sept. 20), when the Cavaliers host Stanford (1-2, 1-0 ACC) for the inaugural matchup of the series. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Television: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 137 or 193
Shuttle Update
Postgame shuttles bound for JPJ, Darden, D3, and North Grounds will operate on a single-looped route. Prior to boarding a postgame shuttle, fans should confirm their destination (Fontaine Research Park OR JPJ/Darden/D3/North Grounds), enter the correct queue lines at the east or west gates, and follow posted signage. For added convenience, all pregame shuttles will drop off at both the east and west gates of Scott Stadium.
Free gameday parking remains available for fans at Fontaine Research Park, JPJ Arena, and North Grounds/D3. All designated free lots are ADA accessible and supported by ADA accessible shuttles to and from Scott Stadium. Accessible parking spaces and shuttle pickup locations can be found on the Scott Stadium interactive map. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →
Parking Update
The newly-opened Fontaine Parking Garage provides 1,000 additional free parking spaces for fans on UVA Football game days. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off fans in front of the garage as well as on the opposite side of Fontaine Research Park. The Fontaine shuttle will continue to drop off at the Scott Stadium West Gate located off Alderman Rd. The garage offers access to electric vehicle charging stations and portable restroom facilities. Grilling is strictly prohibited in or on top of the Fontaine Parking Garage. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 16)
INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP
- Virginia and Stanford will meet for the first time on Saturday. The Cardinal are one of three first-time opponents on the UVA schedule this season (Stanford, Washington State & Cal).
- Stanford is the fifth UVA opponent from the state of California (Fresno State, USC, UCLA and San Jose State). USC and UCLA are the only two California schools to have played at Scott Stadium.
- The Cavaliers will host the second of four scheduled night games at Scott Stadium this season. The four night games are tied for the most in the facility’s history (1984, 2019, 2021). Permanent lighting was added in 1983.
- Virginia is 42-22-1 all-time under the lights at Scott Stadium and dating back to 2018 has won 11 of its last 15 games at night in Charlottesville. The last home win over an ACC opponent at night came against Georgia Tech in 2021 (48-40).
- Virginia has two wins in its first three games for the third time in four seasons under head coach Tony Elliott. UVA won four of its first five games to begin last season, eventually receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- The UVA offensive line, which has yet to give up a sack, will be pitted against a Stanford defensive front that is averaging 3.0 sacks per game, tied for 16th in the country and tied for third in the ACC. Only Virginia, Army, Cincinnati, Oregon, TCU have not allowed a sack this season. It marks the first time since 2011 that UVA has not surrendered a sack in three consecutive games.
- Virginia enters week four with the top third-down defense in the country. Opponents are just 4-for-34 (12 percent) on third down. Stanford is next to last in the ACC and 107th in the country in third down conversion percentage (35%).
- Saturday will be UVA’s ACC opener with the week two matchup against NC State serving as a non-conference game. UVA is looking to win an ACC opener in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2019-20. The Cavaliers defeated Wake Forest 31-30 on the road in last year’s ACC opener.
TOP STORYLINES
- Virginia is coming off its largest offensive output in school history, amassing 700 yards of total offense (379 rush, 321 pass) and breaking a school record that stood since 1968, a 691-yard performance against Davidson. The Cavaliers totaled 55 points, the most under Tony Elliott and the most in a game since 2020.
- Virginia is the only school in the country with 800 yards rushing and 860 yards passing. The Cavaliers enter week four ranked eighth in the country in both rushing (266.7 ypg) and total offense (556.0 ypg).
- Three Cavaliers have rushed for 100 yards in a game through the first three weeks – J’Mari Taylor at NC State (150 yards), and Harrison Waylee (151 yards) and Noah Vaughn (101 yards) against William & Mary. From 2019-24, UVA had a total of three 100-yard rushing performances by a running back.
- Offensive lineman Drake Metcalf played at Stanford from 2020-22 and graduated with a degree in political science in three years. His offensive line coach at Stanford was current UVA offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Terry Heffernan.
- Stanford interim head coach Frank Reich will return to Scott Stadium for the first time since 1984, when as quarterback of the Maryland Terrapins led his team to a 45-34 season-finale victory. The game determined the ACC champion. UVA went on to appear in its first bowl game and won the Peach Bowl over Purdue, 27-24.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – UVA is No. 1 in the ACC in total offense (1,668), TDs (17), rushing TDs (12), yards per rush (6.3), rushing attempts (127), 3rd-down conversions (.585), opponent 3rd-down conversions (.118) and time of possession (34:31/game).
2 – Number of Power 4 running backs since 2018 with a 97-yard rush – Harrison Waylee (UVA) & (Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame).
42 – Points in the first half against William & Mary, the third most in any half in program history.
92 – Number of players that saw action in last Saturday’s win over William & Mary.