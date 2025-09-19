Courtney Coming Into His Own for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In December 2023, University of Virginia wide receivers coach Adam Mims sat in the stands at Scott Stadium and watched Kameron Courtney produce a masterpiece.

In the final game of his illustrious high school football career, Courtney scored three touchdowns to help unbeaten Freedom defeat Highland Springs 42-34 for the Class 6 state title. Courtney’s TDs came on runs of 14 and 49 yards and on a 53-yard reception, and he also shined at defensive back.

“He killed it,” Mims recalled this week.

About a month after Freedom captured its second straight state championship, Courtney enrolled at UVA, and he was honored as the team’s offensive rookie of the year for 2024.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Courtney has elevated his game as a sophomore. In Virginia’s 55-16 rout of William & Mary at Scott Stadium last weekend, he caught four passes for a team-high 67 yards, carried once for 23 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 38 yards.

Courtney scored his TD—his first as a Cavalier—on a first-quarter reverse.

“It was kind of crazy,” he said, “because it was kind of the same play I ran in high school and I ended up scoring on it. It felt great, kind of déjà vu a little bit.”

Virginia (2-1 overall) opens ACC play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Stanford (1-2, 1-0) at Scott Stadium. For the season, Courtney has seven receptions for 94 yards. The rush against W&M was his first of the season. So was his kickoff return, which came late in the third quarter and nearly went awry.

“I’m not going to lie,” Courtney said, “I was a little nonchalant in my stance, so I kind of got a late start on the ball.”

He wasn’t in position to catch the kickoff in the air, and “I didn’t want to run up and have it bounce off my leg or something,” Courtney said. “So I was like, ‘I have to take a risk,’ and it ended up bouncing perfectly. So I just grabbed it, and as soon as I grabbed it I knew I had to make something shake.”

Courtney caught every pass thrown to him against the Tribe, and two of his receptions set up the Will Bettridge field goal that made it 52-7. First, on third-and-11 from UVA 22, Courtney leaped to catch a pass from quarterback Daniel Kaelin for a 14-yard gain. On the next play, Kaelin hit Courtney for a 30-yard completion.

“Our motto in the receiving room is, we make the tough catches most of the time and the regular catches all the time,” Courtney said.

After the game, UVA head coach Tony Elliott praised Courtney’s performance but noted that No. 5 had not been flawless.

“Even though he got the reverse for the touchdown,” Elliott said, “we gotta work on making sure that we don’t let that ball hit the ground [on kickoffs]. So there will be opportunities to continue to coach him, and hopefully this boosts his confidence, because we’re going to need him. He’s a really, really good football player.”

Elliott said he pushes Courtney hard. “He’s a guy that comes from a great high school program that’s used to winning championships, and a big reason why we wanted him in our program was to bring that type of leadership and toughness,” Elliott said.

During training camp last month, Elliott said, Courtney “hit a little spell where he dropped a ball or two and wasn’t at his best, and then we challenged him and just said, ‘Man, you’re better than that. We expect better than that, and the way that you fix it is go back to work.’ ”

Courtney was coming off a hip injury that had sidelined him for a couple of days, he said, and “I was a little rusty. I ended up dropping a few of those easy catches I knew I could make. So I had to bounce back the next week, and then I felt like I was right back on track.”